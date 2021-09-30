Purdue men’s basketball is back.
The intensity and positivity was palpable in Mackey Arena for one of the team's first practices of the season. The court was alive with athletes dashing from one end to the other as they shouted callouts and coordinated movements.
For the first time since March, head coach Matt Painter said he got some real time with his players.
“All you got to do is give your best,” Painter could be heard shouting to his players.
Everyone stood still for a moment when Painter abruptly blew his whistle to cry out, “Catch the ball with two hands!”
“You have so many things to work on, but what gets you is passing and catching,” he said after practice about the team’s focus.
Even though this team is ranked highly on many preseason lists, Painter said he knows this team has a long way to go.
“I don’t see any good decision-makers right now,” Painter stated after practice.
Some may have been surprised by the harsh words coming from the coach, but Painter said building back from last year and being ready for adversity is a process. The team needs to grow, and this is only the beginning, Painter said.
As the Boilers work on their fundamentals, the two freshmen forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman started getting into the rhythm of college-level basketball. Furst and Kaufman will likely need to step up early in the season with sophomore forward Mason Gillis suspended for the first four games.
Furst said the speed and physicality of the game are the hardest transition he’s had to make. Kaufman immediately caught the attention of many in attendance with an impressive steal at the beginning of practice. Painter said the freshman duo are already finding their place in the team.
Sophomore center Zach Edey also made a splash. It seemed as if he couldn’t help but dunk every ball he came into contact with. It didn’t matter if the whistle blew, if Edey had the ball in his hands, it was getting smashed through the net.
Edey wasn’t only showing off with his offensive moves. He took great strides in his defense, even stepping up and blocking senior forward Trevion Williams in a scrimmage. Edey may take over as the primary center, as Painter talked about trying to transition Williams, Kaufman and Furst to being the second biggest players on the court in order to play them alongside Edey.
“These guys are used to guarding the biggest guy on the court,” Painter said.
Hopes are high for a team with a lot of promise in its returning sophomores, especially Edey, Gillis, guard Brandon Newman and guard Jaden Ivey.
“The biggest jump in knowledge ‘usually’ is from freshman to sophomore year” Painter said about their expected growth.
Edey and Ivey are the highlight of that group, as they made the Big Ten All-Freshman team at the end of the season.
Ivey put the squad’s goal simply.
“We got to play together as a team.”