The Boilermakers are off to a hot start in the 2021 recruiting cycle after a commitment from Caleb Furst, a borderline five-star basketball player from Indiana.
Furst, a junior at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian High School, is a consensus top-40 recruit and one of the most highly sought recruits in the state of Indiana.
Currently, he is ranked second in the state behind five-star Evansville Reitz guard Khristian Lander, who recently committed to play for Indiana University.
Furst announced on Twitter that he was “proud to be a Boilermaker” and chose Purdue over Michigan State, Butler, Indiana, Ohio State, North Carolina, Virginia and Duke.
This recent commitment continues Purdue head coach Matt Painter’s strategy of recruiting Indiana talent. Painter locked up a 2020 commitment from Mishawaka guard Jaden Ivey last April.
Purdue’s roster already includes five in-state players.
That list includes sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. from Indianapolis, sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic from Crown Point, freshman guard Brandon Newman from Valparaiso, freshman forward Mason Gillis from Newcastle and freshman guard Isaiah Thompson from Zionsville.
Furst is the third highest ranked recruit Painter has landed, only behind E’Twaun Moore and Caleb Swanigan, both of whom are currently playing in the NBA.
Furst’s recruitment was unorthodox as he did not share a list of his top 10, top five or top three schools and was quiet about his intentions.
This season, Furst attended both home games against Virginia and Michigan State, which likely made a good impression of what kind of environment he could play in if he chose Purdue and Mackey Arena.
Furst was impressed after the Michigan State game, he told Purdue sports blog GoldandBlack.
“That was a great game and the atmosphere was great,” Furst said. “The coaches are great people. I really like the players.”
Painter was the first coach of a high major program to offer Furst a scholarship.
In an interview with WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, Furst talked about why he chose Purdue, referencing the connection he felt to Painter and the other coaches.
“He’s done a good job recruiting me and being strong all the way through the finish line,” Furst said. “The players, the coaches all together felt like a great fit.”
Purdue fans’ reputation of creating “Mackey Magic” and creating an incredible home court atmosphere contributed to Furst’s decision, he told WANE-TV.
“You can’t talk about Purdue without talking about the fans. In my opinion, they’re the best fans in the country,” Furst said. “Mackey Arena gets real loud and it’s just where I wanted my home to be.”
Purdue’s momentum on the recruiting trail may not be spent yet as Furst played on the AAU circuit alongside 2020 commits Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey, but also five-star forward Harrison Ingram, who recently took a visit to Purdue.
Painter was not able to comment on Furst due to NCAA recruitment policy.