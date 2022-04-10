Junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote catches a strike from freshman pitcher Troy Wansing. Lanzarote, who was 0 of 3 from the plate was credited with 5 putouts in the first game of a doubleheader against Indiana on Sunday, a 10-3 loss. In the second game, Lanzarote didn't fare much better going 0 of 4 from the plate, but the Boilers won that one, 16-15.