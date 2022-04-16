A base hit would tie the game, but a good one would give the Boilers the lead. Purdue was close to taking the lead after coming back, down 6-2 in the seventh inning.
Looking for the comeback magic, junior right fielder Sam Franco stepped up to bat.
Instead, Franco and the Boilers found themselves in a bit of a reality check as he struck out on three swings, leaving all three runners on base. Penn State would sit down each of the next six Boilermaker batters and score 1 more run of their own to seal the game 7-5 and take the series 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
After a pair of 2-run innings by the Nittany Lions (14-19, 5-7 Big Ten) that put it comfortably in the lead of Saturday's rubber game in University Park, the Purdue baseball team (22-9, 4-6 Big Ten) scored 3 runs, hoping to pull an incredible comeback, only to fall just short.
The Nittany Lions' mid-game runs broke a three-and-a-half-inning stalemate after both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Purdue managed its opening runs without logging a hit after junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. reached first on a fielding error and was driven home by a sacrifice fly. That fly ball also advanced sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz to third after he was hit by a pitch, and he made it to home on a passed ball. The Boilers ended the game with nine hits to Penn State's 12.
Purdue's five pitchers walked just four batters and struck out 11 but couldn't stop the bleeding when it mattered. One of Penn State's runs in the sixth inning advanced from second to home on back-to-back balks from redshirt freshman pitcher Logan Danzeisen on the third at-bat of the inning. Penn State also managed to counter Purdue's comeback attempt with a quick home run to open the bottom half of the seventh from Jay Harry, the last scoring the game would see.
Purdue returns to the diamond Tuesday evening to take on Illinois-Chicago on the road as the second half of a season series. The Boilermakers hosted the Flames (11-17, 5-4 Horizon League) in the last contest, in which they gave up 10 unanswered runs in the last three innings to suffer their first home loss of the season.
The first pitch goes out at 7 p.m. at Granderson Stadium in Chicago. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.