Six Purdue walks late in the game, blew open a tie game to power No. 2 seed Rutgers to a 10-3 win in the first round of the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament Thursday afternoon in Omaha.
With the first-round loss in the double-elimination Tournament, No. 7 Seed Purdue (29-20) will now face No. 3 seed Iowa (33-18) on Friday with the loser being eliminated from the eight-team postseason championship.
The trio of Boilermaker pitchers – Landon Weins, Khal Stephen and Griffin Lohman – gave up a pair of walks a piece in seventh and eighth innings leading to 7 Rutgers runs.
Weins (3-3) took the loss after pitching 2 1/3 innings, giving up 2 hits, 2 walks after facing 11 batters. He threw 34 pitches with 18 of them being strikes. Wyatt Wendell started the game for Purdue and got no decision. Wendell pitched 4 innings, giving up 7 hits and 3 runs.
JKG!!!!The true freshman with a massive 2-run single to give us an 8-3 over Purdue!! pic.twitter.com/j1LoeVoLsB— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 26, 2022
Three Boilermakers had multiple hits – center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. (2 of 5), second baseman Paul Toetz (2 of 4) and right fielder Jake Jarvis (2 of 3). Also, Cam Thompson drove in a pair of runs on a home run.
The good guys took the lead! 🤙@PurdueBaseball x #B1GBaseball pic.twitter.com/87krAaX9k6— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) May 26, 2022
Rutgers (42-14), playing its first Big Ten Tournament game ever, scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first when center fielder Ryan Lasko homered on an 0-1 count. Purdue countered with 3 in the top of the second when Thompson had his HR with Troy Viola on base. Then catcher Steve Ramirez grounded into a fielder’s choice, driving in Evan Albrecht. The Boilers left 12 on base going 2 of 15 with runners on base. Rutgers left 8 on base.
Both teams ended with 12 hits and no errors, but Purdue gave up those 6 walks compared to 2 by Rutgers.