After going undefeated in its first 12 games, Purdue's baseball team was ranked No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball’s weekly poll.
After defeating Longwood in 13 innings the day before, Purdue came into the bottom of the ninth down four runs Sunday night. The Boilermakers then rallied to force the game to extra innings. Sophomore first basemen Cam Thompson hit a walk off home run in the 11th inning to secure the victory.
This is the first time the Boilermakers have been ranked since 2018.
Purdue is one of five teams in college baseball that have remained undefeated, along with Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia and Tennessee Tech. It's also the only one of those five teams to have not played a game at home yet.
The Boilermakers will make their home debut against Bellarmine, Thursday at 4 p.m. Students get into the game free with their Purdue ID.