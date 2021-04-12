The Purdue baseball team split a series 1-1 against Penn State (8-13) this weekend, rebounding from a 11-0 blowout Saturday afternoon to a solid 8-5 win Sunday.
The drastic change in outcomes came from Purdue’s initial inability getting hits on the ball and putting the ball in play, and the steps the Boilermakers (5-15) took to improve it.
The Boilermakers found themselves in a 3-0 deficit at the bottom of the fourth inning, a usually manageable score to come back from.
Their lack of ability to connect on swings threw away any possibility at a comeback, and after maintaining the same score for two more innings, Penn State blew the game open in the last three innings with 8 more runs.
The difference of overall hitting between the two teams sums up the game well. The Nittany Lions reached base on 17 of their 41 at-bats, while the Boilermakers went a disappointing 5-for-33. All five were base hits, as neither of Penn State’s pitchers gave up a walk.
Fifth-year center fielder Skyler Hunter had two of those hits.
Purdue’s defense also struggled to close out innings. The Lions scored 7 runs while they had two outs.
Overall, Purdue failed to accomplish the goals it set for itself for the game. The team didn’t put the ball in play and struck out eight times.
The Boilermakers came out of the next game focused, ready to run it back.
In the first inning on Sunday, Purdue quickly jumped on Penn State with 2 runs. Fifth-year catcher Zac Fascia and freshman designated hitter Cam Thompson each drove in runners off of hits to left field.
Penn State and the Boilers traded runs until the Lions tied the game and then took the lead off an RBI double down the right-field line in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Purdue stepped up to the plate and ran off three more runs in the next inning to retake the lead 6-4.
One run came at the expense of Thompson getting beaned by a pitch while the bases were loaded. Senior first baseman Mason Gavre got an RBI walk, walking in senior left fielder Ben Nisle.
Then, at the top of the ninth, Gavre got an actual RBI, driving Nisle into home for another score. That was one of 2 more runs in the ninth.
Penn State had one last chance, but only mustered one run, ending the game at 8-5.
The Boilermakers flipped the script, and by putting the ball in play they were able to create offense. Capitalizing on Penn State errors helped, but controlling their own fate is the first step to improving as a team.
Their increase from five hits to 12 hits was crucial to this game, and with senior pitcher Trent Johnson throwing 10 strikeouts, the Boilers went back to the dugout to take a breather on a high note before their evening game against Michigan State.
They have one more game against Michigan State this afternoon at 3 p.m. before returning home from their three-team pod in East Lansing, Michigan.