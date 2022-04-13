Racking up 13 strikeouts and giving up only one hit over eight innings Saturday vs. Indiana, junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz put together the most dominant outing in the history of Alexander Field and was recognized for the performance with a spot on Collegiate Baseball's list of the National Players of the Week.
Smeltz struck out 13 of the 27 batters he faced while leading the Boilermakers' to their first shutout win since March 2019 and their first against their rivals from Bloomington since the 2012 Big Ten Tournament, Purdue announced Monday. His 13 punchouts matched the most ever by a Purdue lefthander while also ranking third overall in team history.
The performance featured a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts while fanning five of the first nine and 10 of the first 18 batters he faced, according to an Athletics press release. Smeltz also finished strong by punching out the final two batters he faced in the eighth inning on a day in which he threw a season-high 121 pitches. He posted a game score of 90, the top mark by a Purdue pitcher in the last decade. It was also his second game score of 75-plus this season.
Smeltz is the first Boilermaker to claim a national weekly honor since Ross Learnard was recognized as Perfect Game's National Pitcher of the Week in May 2018. Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Week honors will be announced later this week by the league office.