TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

QUARTERFINAL

Purdue (29-19, 9-12 B1G) vs. Rutgers (41-14, 17-7 B1G)

Wednesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. / Big Ten Network

SECOND ROUND

Loser's Bracket

Purdue vs. Iowa (33-17, 17-7) or Penn State (25-27, 11-13 B1G)

Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. ET / Big Ten Network

Winners Bracket

Purdue vs. Iowa or Penn State

Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. ET/Big Ten Network

Charles Schwab Field / Omaha, Nebraska

Double Elimination Tournament

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Wednesday: Wyatt Wendell (R-Jr, RHP) vs. RU’s Jared Kollar (Grad, RHP)

SERIES HISTORY VS. RUTGERS

All-Time: Rutgers leads 9-8

All-Time at Big Ten Tournament: First Meeting

Last Meetings: Rutgers won 2 of 3 (March 2021 in West Lafayette)

Last Neutral-Site Meeting: Rutgers 6, Purdue 5 (February 2010 in Clearwater, Fla.)

First Meeting: Purdue 15, Rutgers 9 (March 1999 in Boca Raton, Fla.)

