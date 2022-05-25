Update: Game has been postponed, exact time is TBA
Purdue will enter this week's Big Ten Tournament as the No. 7 seed, facing off against the No. 2 seed Rutgers on Wednesday evening in Omaha.
The Boilermakers (29-19, 9-12) did not face the Scarlet Knights (41-14, 17-7) in the regular season – the only team in the eight-team, double-elimination Tournament that Purdue did not face during the regular season.
Rutgers leads the Big Ten in batting average with .320, hits with 656, and RBI with 488. Rutgers is also second in the Big Ten in earned run average at 4.17.
This is the first Big Ten Tournament for Purdue since 2018. Only one player on the current team, fifth-year infielder Tyler Powers, was with the team for that Tournament.
“What a huge opportunity to get experience and go there and play free, play loose and all that stuff.” Goff said about the Tournament.
The Rutgers game is scheduled for 10 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. (Note: The gametime has been changed to 10 p.m. from earlier in the day due to weather issues in Omaha.)
Should Purdue win, it will face the winner of the No. 6 seed Penn State-No. 3 seed Iowa game at 10 a.m., Friday.
As a double-elimination event, it means that should Purdue lose against Rutgers on Wednesday, it would have another chance in the loser’s bracket facing the loser of Iowa-Penn State game. Should Purdue be in the losers bracket, that game would be played at 6 p.m., Thursday.