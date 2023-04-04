Chase Hug’s last name may sound friendly, but what he did to the Boilermakers on Tuesday night more closely resembled a gut punch.
Purdue (12-15, 3-3 Big Ten) lost to Evansville (17-11, 3-3 Mid American) 12-10 on a 70 degree night in West Lafayette, with a breeze much more reminiscent of spring than winter blowing across the concourse of Alexander Field.
Evansville senior first baseman Hug scored four of his team’s 12 runs and collected two RBIs, including a home run he hit on the game’s sixth pitch.
Two pitchers with ERAs around seven faced off, raising the potential for a track meet of a baseball game. For the Boilers, it was junior RHP Davis Pratt on the rubber opposite freshman RHP Max Hansmann for Evansville.
The Purple Aces took advantage of their matchup immediately, homering twice in the first two innings.
The Boilers, on the other hand, had to settle for delayed gratification. After going scoreless in the first inning, they found their groove in the second, when they strung seven hits together for eight runs, including two for extra bases that Paul Toetz and Connor Caskanette tagged off different Evansville pitchers.
Caskenette seems to be heating up with the weather, as the junior hit his first homerun of the season just over a week ago against Michigan State.
“I’m just trying to get my pitch instead of swinging at whatever they’re offering,” he said. “Trying to get the pitches that I can handle and do a lot of damage with, instead of just swinging at everything in the ground.”
The bats stayed hot to begin the third inning, with Hug collecting his second hit of the evening. After a groundout got Hug to second, Pratt allowed two straight singles to end his night and bring sophomore RHP Carter Doorn into the game.
Doorn was tagged for a two-RBI double to the first batter he faced, bringing the score to 8-5. The sophomore reliever then settled in to punch out Ty Rumsey on a swinging strike, stranding an Evansville runner on second.
The top of the fifth brought some excitement to a ballgame which had seen its scoreline remain stagnant since the early flurry of runs. First, Evansville catcher Brendan Hord collected a double. Following Hord, Evansville five-hole hitter Brent Widder came up to bat.
Widder didn’t get a hit, but he did wake up any fans snoozing above the Purdue dugout. He lost control of his bat on a swinging strike, sailing his aluminum stick end over end out of play, coming to rest in the Boilermakers’ dugout and eliciting a chorus of disapproval from those recently threatened in the stands.
Hitting remained stale until the top of the seventh, when Evansville linked up a double, walk and single on junior RHP Jackson Dannelly to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.
To quell the drama, Purdue head coach Greg Goff called junior reliever Aaron Suval to the mound. Suval, who has the Boilers’ only save this season, got two strikes on Hord before he put the ball in play to ground out but score a runner.
Now with a man on third, Suval pitched the count full, nearly escaping the inning on a foul pop-up that Lukas Cook could not come down with. Cook, making his first start of the season at first base, misjudged the ball that came down several feet in front of him.
Suval then allowed a single that tied the game at eight runs apiece before striking out the next batter he faced.
Then he threw a pitch he’d probably like to have back.
On a full count produced by several foul balls, Suval attempted to end Rumsey’s lengthy at-bat with a strike. Rumsey had other plans, sending Suval’s offering right back over his head for a two-run shot. The next at-bat ended the inning but the Aces took a 10-8 lead as the game winded into its final frames.
Goff said there was no surprise in his team using six pitchers, but that the order in which they were deployed was up in the air during the game.
“You’re just trying to bring in the hot guy,” he said. “You know you’re going to do a bullpen because it’s a midweek game, so you hope that your bullpen’s going to have some guys who can come in and put some zeroes up. You’d hope you can hold.”
Cook supplied further drama to the evening with a heart-pounding, fist-pumping, bat-flipping homer that tied the game at 10 in the bottom of the seventh. With momentum firmly with the black and gold, Goff called junior lefty Cal Lambert to the mound to preserve the tie for the Boilers’ bats.
That’s when Hug took matters into his own hands. Coming up to the plate with a man on second, Hug drove a double into left-center field to give his team the lead. After Hord singled him into score, the Aces held a 12-10 lead that they would need to protect for six more outs.
Protect it they did, allowing the Boilers just one hit the rest of the game as they struggled to get the ball out of the infield.
“It was a dogfight all night, give credit to them,” Caskenette said. “They were never out of that game.”