Purdue has lost five of its last six games. The last couple of series haven’t been against easy opponents, including against Evansville most recently.
The Boilermakers (9-9) only played two thirds of their scheduled outing with the Purple Aces (12-7) over the weekend, as bitter cold, spotty precipitation and 20-plus mile-per-hour winds were enough to call off the contest.
After the team picked up a Wednesday win in its home opener, head coach Greg Goff said he was looking forward to another good matchup that upcoming weekend. Prior to the Northern Illinois game midweek, the Boilers were coming off the wrong end of a sweep to No. 3 Ole Miss.
“(Evansville’s) not as good as Ole Miss, but they’re really good. We’ll have to go down there and play our very best to have a chance to win,” Goff said. “They’re really good. They’ve got the (conference) pitcher of the year from last year and they hit the ball really well.”
Nick Smith was the Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and picked up his second win of the season against the Boilers. The Ace’s ace started on the mound Friday night, striking out seven batters while allowing two runs through six innings.
For Purdue, Aaron Suval got his first nod to start that game. His record worsened to 2-1, as he’d provided several efficient and successful relief outings in games prior. On Friday, Suval lasted three innings, during which time he walked six batters.
Before the Evansville trip, Suval had walked the most batters but allowed the least hits per inning thrown. As a pitching staff, the group walked a season-high 10 batters in the series opener, which accounted for all five Evansville baserunners to reach home plate.
Purdue put up runs in the first and third innings, and that was it. The Boilers lost 5-2 but left only a handful of scoring opportunities on base. Instead, they left scoring opportunities at the plate, collectively batting .161 on Friday.
Evan Albrecht and Connor Caskenette were the only Boilers with more than two hits in the mini series, and they both had three.
They both notched a pair of hits in the Sunday game, which ended 6-4 in the Purple Ace’s favor. The top of the ninth presented another walk-off situation for the Boilers, as Ty Gill’s pinch-hit double scored two runs and moved the tying man into scoring position, but the efforts came up short.
The Boilermakers’ next game will be against University of Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday before opening the conference season on Friday against Michigan State.