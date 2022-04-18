Purdue baseball kicks off this week with two non-conference opponents, starting with Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday, followed by Evansville on Wednesday.
UIC (11-17, 5-4 Horizon League) has won its two most recent conference series against the number one and two teams in the Horizon League. Both series saw closely contested games, with the largest margin of victory being only 3 runs.
The Flame’s Saturday game against Wright State featured closing pitcher Tanner Shears’s fourth save in five games. The senior has held batters to a .176 average and recorded five total saves on the season.
Bryan Rosario is the only player batting above .300 for UIC while the Boilermakers boast five in their starting lineup, led by senior shortstop Evan Albrecht who remains above .400 through 108 at bats.
Purdue hosted UIC in late March, where it picked up its second loss of the year. The Boilers led 9-0 headed into the seventh inning when the game started to slip away.
The Flames racked up 10 unanswered runs in the final three innings to come out on top in a game in which Purdue recorded 19 strikeouts for a new program record.
The Boilermakers look to return the favor and get their revenge on the road.
The Boilermakers will then head back to West Lafayette the next day to take on the University of Evansville (19-16, 4-2 Missouri Valley). The Purple Aces enter Wednesday’s matchup on a four-game win streak, beating Butler in a single game and sweeping Missouri State in last weekend’s series.
Evansville outscored those opponents 40-9 in games that featured solid pitching and explosive bats. The Aces blasted 45 hits with eight home runs in the four-game stint while its starting pitchers averaged more than seven innings each and had a collective ERA of 1.53.
Purdue’s pitching didn’t fare as well against Penn State over the weekend, most notably in the first game, when sophomore CJ Backer didn’t make it out of the third inning, which ended with 8 runs for the Lions.
The Boiler offense proved effective, generating nearly 8 runs per game. Third baseman Troy Viola batted .500 in the series with a pair of RBIs. Junior designated hitter CJ Valdez scored 5 runs and had an RBI as well.