The Boilermakers will face their first Big Ten opponent on the road at Michigan State this weekend. The Boilers (9-10) have lost six of their last seven games, while the Spartans (10-7) have won all five since March 10.
Offensive matchup
As far as conference statistics go, Purdue boasts a better overall offense. The team outhits the Spartans .289 to .271 and gets on base about 5% more of the time.
Both teams are tied for the least walks generated at the plate, trailing the Big Ten leader in Maryland by 130. Purdue has managed to make up its baserunner deficit through physical sacrifice, leading the conference with 112 hits by pitches, of which MSU has 37.
In the Boilermakers’ last outing, Paul Toetz drove in his 31st run this season, becoming the fastest to do so since the program started tracking game-by-game statistics in 2001. Toetz hits for .371 and has been a consistent bat for the Boilers when runners are in scoring position this season.
“(Toetz) isn’t afraid of the moment,” head coach Greg Goff said after the UIC loss Tuesday. “He really always seems to find a way to come through for us. He’s a really good player.”
Jake Jarvis cranked out a solo shot over the right-center wall that same game, hitting his second-consecutive home run at home. The last one was a grand slam, part of the explosive 14-run win over NIU.
Michigan State’s Brock Vandenburg leads the Big Ten in batting average, hitting .466 headed into Friday’s game. The Spartans are also paced by Trent Farquhar, who bats .421, just behind the Boilers’ best average in Even Albrecht at .424.
“They got a really good older club that can really hit,” Goff said. “Their Friday-night guy is a dude, and we’ll have to go up there and play really well this weekend to win a series.”
Defensive matchup
The Spartans’ “Friday-night dude” will likely be Joseph Dzierwa, who leads the team in strikeouts and least walks. Dzierwa kicked off each of MSU’s last two series from the mound, striking out eight batters in only 3.2 innings on Sunday.
The outing before, Dzierwa pitched six innings and only struck out three but walked none. He allowed seven hits, but the defense behind him put out 16 balls in play and turned two double plays.
The teams’ fielding percentages differ 0.973 to 0.968, slightly in MSU’s favor, and the Spartans have a few less errors than Purdue, totaling 17 to the Boilers’ 21.
The last few outings
Purdue played all of its series on the road so far this season; MSU will make for six total and another tough opponent the Boilers have scheduled recently. The team traveled to Oxford, Mississippi, on March 10 for a series against then-No.4 Ole Miss, followed by another in Evansville on the 17th versus the Purple Aces.
Goff said the Boilers faced some of the best arms they’ll see this season in those two weekend series, and it’s benefiting them at the plate.
“That’s why we scheduled those guys, and it should make sure we’re ready for Big Ten gameplay this weekend,” he said after a midweek loss, “I thought the hitters did a great job tonight.”
That loss was to UIC on Tuesday, which the Boilers dropped in the ninth inning after letting up four runs.
They led 4-2 after the eighth and found more offensive success throughout the game than the UIC Flames. Purdue collectively struck out once while its opponent did so nine times. Although the Boilermakers out-hit the Flames, UIC doubled its hit count in the ninth, lowering the final margin to .300 to .235.
Purdue played that midweek matchup at home, just as it had the week before for the season opener at Alexander Field. The game on March 15 against Northern Illinois. The offense showcased what it’s capable of, putting up 14 to NIU’s 5. It was the sixth time this season the Boilers posted double-digit runs in a game, all of which ended in their favor.
The Boilers’ first game against Michigan State will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, airing on the Big Ten Network.