Purdue Baseball has officially released its 2021 season schedule Wednesday afternoon.
Purdue will play a 44-game Big Ten only schedule starting on March 5, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. The team will not play in a post-season tournament.
The season will feature 16 home games, 16 away games, and 12 neutral-site games played in several stadiums across the country.
The neutral sites will include two minor league baseball stadiums in Texas and South Carolina: Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, home of the Round Rock Express, the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate and Fluor Stadium, located in Greenville, South Carolina, is home to the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
It will be the first time Purdue has played in a minor league stadium since 2018, when the Boilers went 6-1 in Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.
The Boilers will begin their season on the road in Dell Diamond Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers from March 5-7.
Purdue will play its rivalry series against the Indiana Hoosiers from Mar. 19-21, with the three game series taking place in Bloomington, Indiana. The series between the two schools is currently tied at 34 games a piece, with their most recent matchup ending in a 17-2 Hoosier victory in seven innings.
While the official policy is still pending, Purdue baseball is expected to limit the attendance of family members of players and coaches.
|PURDUE BASEBALL'S 2021 SCHEDULE
|Dates
|Opponent(s)
|Games
|Location
|March 5-7
|vs. Nebraska
|4
|Round Rock, Texas
|March 12-14
|vs. Michigan
|4
|Greenville, S.C.
|March 19-21
|at Indiana
|3
|Bloomington, Ind.
|March 26-28
|Rutgers
|3
|Alexander Field
|April 2-4
|Iowa
|3
|Alexander Field
|April 9-11
|at Michigan State
vs. Penn State
|4
|East Lansing, Mich.
|April 16-18
|at Illinois
vs. Michigan State
|4
|Champaign, Ill.
|April 23-25
|Illinois
|3
|Alexander Field
|April 30-May 2
|at Ohio State
|3
|Columbus, Ohio
|May 7-9
|Northwestern
|3
|Alexander Field
|May 14-16
|at Maryland
|3
|College Park, Md.
|May 21-23
|at Minnesota
|3
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|May 28-30
|Penn State
Minnesota
|4
|Alexander Field