Purdue Baseball has officially released its 2021 season schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Purdue will play a 44-game Big Ten only schedule starting on March 5, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. The team will not play in a post-season tournament.

The season will feature 16 home games, 16 away games, and 12 neutral-site games played in several stadiums across the country.

The neutral sites will include two minor league baseball stadiums in Texas and South Carolina: Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, home of the Round Rock Express, the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate and Fluor Stadium, located in Greenville, South Carolina, is home to the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

It will be the first time Purdue has played in a minor league stadium since 2018, when the Boilers went 6-1 in Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Boilers will begin their season on the road in Dell Diamond Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers from March 5-7.

Purdue will play its rivalry series against the Indiana Hoosiers from Mar. 19-21, with the three game series taking place in Bloomington, Indiana. The series between the two schools is currently tied at 34 games a piece, with their most recent matchup ending in a 17-2 Hoosier victory in seven innings.

While the official policy is still pending, Purdue baseball is expected to limit the attendance of family members of players and coaches.

PURDUE BASEBALL'S 2021 SCHEDULE
DatesOpponent(s)GamesLocation
March 5-7vs. Nebraska4Round Rock, Texas
March 12-14vs. Michigan4Greenville, S.C.
March 19-21at Indiana3Bloomington, Ind.
March 26-28Rutgers3Alexander Field
April 2-4Iowa3Alexander Field
April 9-11at Michigan State
vs. Penn State		4East Lansing, Mich.
April 16-18at Illinois
vs. Michigan State		4Champaign, Ill.
April 23-25Illinois3Alexander Field
April 30-May 2at Ohio State3Columbus, Ohio
May 7-9Northwestern3Alexander Field
May 14-16at Maryland3College Park, Md.
May 21-23at Minnesota3Minneapolis, Minn.
May 28-30Penn State
Minnesota		4Alexander Field

