After nearly a month on the road, the Purdue Boilermakers return home this weekend to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a three-game series.
The Boilers (2-9) opened their season on the road for three consecutive series in three different states. The team has returned to Alexander Field for the first home series of the season and is excited to be back.
“It’s been almost two years since we’ve played at home,” head coach Greg Goff said. “What a tremendous feeling that we have about getting back and playing in front of our fans.”
While the Boilermakers are happy to be home, they come back battered and bruised from their early-season opponents.
“Every weekend we’ve had to deal with really good players,” Goff said. “I’ve only been here for a short amount of time but it’s the best I’ve ever seen our league as far as professional players.
“I think every game is going to be a battle. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you better bring your A-game or you’re gonna get beat.”
Purdue’s first three matchups have been against arguably the top three teams in the Big Ten conference. And with only two wins on the season, the bright spots have just recently begun to shine.
Last weekend against Indiana, the Boilermakers snapped their eight-game losing streak, defeating the Hoosiers, 8-5, on Saturday.
Six different Boilermakers scored runs, and thanks to junior pitcher Calvin Schapira’s seven strikeouts in five innings, the Boilermakers were able to steal a game before the end of the series.
It may not be obvious considering their record, but the Boilermakers are pulling themselves back into shape after their poor start.
Scoring runs was a major problem to open the season, but the Boilers have scored 4 or more runs in three of their last five games.
“We just kept trying to tell our guys it’s about having everybody bought into the plan,” Goff said. “All nine guys attacking and working together. I think you saw that it was the epitome of a lot of guys really doing a great job with their at-bats.”
While the offense begins to make breakthroughs, the defense is learning how to close out innings quicker.
Senior pitcher Trent Johnson averaged a .095 opponent batting average against the Hoosiers. He pitched a total of six innings and allowed only two hits with no runs. With pitching like that, the Boilermaker’s troubles could soon be over.
“With it being a rivalry, there’s a little bit of added pressure — especially from external factors,” Johnson said. “As a player, you have to take care of business like you do every single week.”
Rutgers (6-5) may be a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten, but it is not to be taken lightly. The Scarlet Knights have cashed in 67 runs, 20 of them home runs, and 64 RBIs thus far. Their secret weapon at the plate is sophomore infielder Chris Brito.
Brito has been one of the top hitters in the Big Ten this year. He is top 10 in five different statistical categories and holds the top place in two. Brito has hit a conference-high 18 RBIs and eight home runs over the first three weeks of play.
“Chris is a tremendous player,” Goff said. “We watch a lot of video on him. He’s definitely a scary player that you have to really be smart against.”