Following a runs-happy victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday and a loss to Indiana State on back-to-back nights, the Purdue baseball team hosts Indiana for its first home rivalry series since the 2017 season.
The Boilermakers (19-6, 1-3 Big Ten) have hosted the Hoosiers (11-16, 1-2 Big Ten) just once since that series, with a pair of three-game away series in the 2018 and 2021 seasons and three single-game engagements between 2018 and 2020. Purdue is 3-9 in those games and has not won more than one out of three of the games in each of the series, despite the overall series being close to even since 1999.
“It’s a great competition,” head coach Greg Goff said about the tenor of the rivalry. “We’re excited to have them at home, hoping to have a big crowd and that opportunity to compete again.”
Senior shortstop Evan Albrecht said the team isn’t letting the name on the opponent’s jersey distract from its preparation heading into the weekend.
“Obviously the rivalry with IU is a big thing just being in Indiana, but you gotta play hard baseball,” Albrecht said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing.”
Goff couldn’t speak definitively to the team’s preparation for the Hoosiers after Tuesday night’s victory, as the Boilermakers were still gearing up for their game against the Sycamores (16-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), but said the ISU game would provide an excellent jumping-off point for it.
Purdue led 6-2 heading into the seventh inning but gave up four unanswered runs to send the game to extra innings before surrendering four more in the top of the 10th and failing to answer, losing 10-6.
“They’re a great club,” Goff said about the Sycamores. “They’re as good as anybody in the Big Ten.”
Goff said the Hoosiers would play “physical,” and Albrecht was focused on their offensive power based on the team’s previous experiences with Indiana. The Hoosiers have a duo of threats Purdue’s pitching and fielding will have to deal with from the first batter. Catcher Matthew Ellis and infielder Tyler Doanes, both hitters who tend to sit high in IU’s batting order, lead the conference in home runs and walks, respectively.
The Boilermakers scored 17 runs against NIU, but they also gave up 14 runs on 17 hits and committed three errors.
“We’re not going to score 17 runs every game,” Albrecht said. “You can’t win many ball games with that, no matter what, on defense.”
Purdue’s own offense may have some help countering IU’s threats. Indiana’s pitching staff has a season ERA of 6.81, bottom of the conference, and have surrendered the second-most runs at 186 through 26 games. With such porous pitching, hitters face a choice to either come out aggressively and go after hits or sit back, stretch out the counts and let the pitchers tire themselves out.
Albrecht couldn’t speak to the specific plan the team was looking at heading into the series but reiterated the team’s focus is on consistency.
“We’re just going to attack, we’ve gotta play the way we play,” Albrecht said.
SCHEDULING UPDATE:
• The Indiana-Purdue three-game series has been changed from a Friday-Saturday-Sunday format to a Saturday-Sunday-Monday format. Times for the games are now 3 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday. Also, Tuesday's scheduled game against Purdue-Fort Wayne has been postponed.