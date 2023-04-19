The strike zone is invisible to all but the umpire, and that fact held especially true for Butler pitchers Wednesday night.
Seven different Bulldog hurlers issued a total of 11 walks to the Boilers, contributing toward their second-highest scoring output on the year. The stream of runs helped Purdue (18-18, 7-5 Big Ten) take down Butler (7-29, 0-6 Big East) 16-9 in the inter-conference contest.
Home plate got stomped on from the get go, as sophomore RHP Carter Doorn’s evening began with a single and home run allowed.
His outing remained a bumpy one until he was relieved in the sixth inning, with his line coming out to five innings pitched and seven runs allowed.
The five-inning stretch was Doorn’s longest of the year, an achievement made possible by his last outing, a 3.1 inning, 60-pitch effort and the run support he was able to get from behind him.
“(Assistant coach Terry Rooney) does a really good job of maintaining our throwing program for us to be ready to go a certain distance at any time,” Doorn said. “And it happened to work out really well that last Friday I had a longer outing that built up to today.”
Doorn felt the support of his teammates all the way through his start.
“It’s huge as a pitcher,” he said. “When you’re battling and your offense is backing you up, there’s no better feeling than that.”
The Boilers responded to Butler scoring with runs of their own in every inning but one, with the loudest responses being a four-run first inning and a seven-run third.
Those 11 early runs set the tone for the rest of the ballgame, especially as the Boilers continued to chip in runs and get some good pitching in relief from Doorn.
“It was a good vibe,” head coach Greg Goff said following the win. “All of our games have been so close. I think once we got a pretty good lead, got a bunch of guys in, it just makes things go a lot better. It was a great atmosphere.”
Due to the large lead, some fresh faces got to have their names penciled into the lineup card.
Among them was sophomore infielder Ty Gill, who has appeared in just 14 of his teams’ games this year.
Gill hit a rocket to left center field; a ricochet off the wall bought him enough time to wheel around to third base for his first-career triple. His teammates were all smiles and hollers from the dugout, giving him a deserved warm welcome when he came around to score on the next at bat.
The additional runs of the game were provided with plenty of help from lineup stalwarts Paul Toetz and Mike Bolton Jr., who combined for six runs and five RBIs.
Bolton Jr. also contributed on the basepaths, nabbing three pilfered bags on the night to bring his season total up to a team-leading 21. The senior will soon live forever in the lore of Purdue base thievery, coming up two short of the all-time school career record Wednesday.
“Love him,” Goff said about his leadoff hitter. “He’s a dynamic player, I’m really excited for him.”
The Boilers will move into a weekend series against Maryland, which sits at fourth in the Big Ten standings, two spots ahead of Purdue.
The series will be played in Maryland’s hitter-friendly ballpark, a contributing factor to the Terrapins’ second-best in-conference run total but second worst in runs allowed. Goff, looking past those raw numbers, spoke to the quality of the Maryland pitching staff.
“They have one of the best rotations in the conference,” he said. “Guys who have been doing it for three years, four years, (junior RHP Jason Savacool) and (senior RHP Nick Dean). Like I told our players, it’s gonna be a competitive weekend and we’re excited about having an opportunity to get over there and compete.”
The first game between the squads will come Friday at 6:30 p.m. in College Park, Maryland. It will be streamed on Big Ten+.