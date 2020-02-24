Purdue’s bat-and-ball teams prospered in North Carolina this weekend, cruising through six different combined teams over three days.
Softball
The softball team swept the University of North Carolina-Greensboro Invitational, winning four games in two days after a cold snap in Greensboro canceled both of Friday’s matches.
Initially, the Boilermakers (12-3) were scheduled to play Fairfield University (1-3) and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (6-8) Friday afternoon. Thursday night snowfall and a morning temperature below 30 degrees forced the tournament organizers to reschedule the Fairfield matchup for Sunday afternoon and completely cancel the UNC game.
The team therefore opened its leg of the tournament Saturday morning against UNC — the second scheduled match-up against them — winning 1-0. The game featured a complete-game shutout from junior pitcher Sydney Bates and a late run batted in by freshman right fielder Cora Bassett.
The team followed with an 8-4 win over tournament host UNC-Greensboro (6-5). That game featured a near-shutout by sophomore pitcher Alex Echazarreta, who pitched the first six innings before returning to log the final two outs of the game.
Relief pitchers freshman Ashley Peters and sophomore Brenna Smith gave up all four of UNCG’s runs in the bottom of the seventh, briefly allowing the Spartans to make a run for the lead.
Offensively, Purdue notched two home runs in the game, one each from junior center fielder Skye Webb and sophomore left fielder Kasey Wilhoit.
Purdue closed out the tournament on Sunday with a doubleheader against Fairfield. Purdue scored nine runs in each of the two games and gave up six total runs on the day.
In both games, the Boilermakers logged an inning with at least four runs. The team jumped out to an early lead in the first game and survived a late Fairfield run, before sealing the second game with a five-run seventh inning.
Baseball
Ninety miles southwest, the baseball team swept the Campbell Invitational, cruising past teams from Campbell, Maine and Villanova.
The Boilermakers (6-1) won all their games by multiple runs, peaking with a six-run victory over Villanova on Sunday.
They opened the tournament with a two-run victory over tournament host Campbell. Scoring all of their runs in the first third of the game, the Boilers kept the Camels at a safe distance for the whole game. Through the first six innings, Purdue allowed two hits, one of which was a home run by Matthew Christian in the second.
The team moved on to a 6-2 victory over Maine (0-5) on Saturday, logging its second of three four-run innings on the weekend. Led by four RBIs from senior center fielder Skyler Hunter and eight strikeouts from the pitching corps, the team cruised through the Black Bears to even the teams’ all-time series at 1-1.
Purdue ended its weekend against Villanova (3-3) on Sunday morning. In a 10-strikeout effort by the rotation, Purdue bested the Wildcats 7-1, with Villanova’s lone run coming in the third inning. Six different Purdue players scored runs in the game.
The baseball team will return to the diamond this weekend for the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis. The softball team heads to Jacksonville for the Jacksonville University/University of Northern Florida Spring Break Challenge, which begins Friday.