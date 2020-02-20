Purdue baseball is back, and the players and coaching staff are optimistic for a turnaround season in 2020.
Coming off a 20-34 season in 2019, new coaching, improvements to the lineup and a more seasoned pitching staff have the potential to propel this team toward a better record and a chance for a tournament appearance.
First-year head coach Greg Goff is replacing Mark Wasikowski, who was recently hired by Oregon. Goff was a volunteer assistant to the baseball team for two years before being promoted. Goff has had numerous head coaching roles in the past, coaching Campbell University to a 49-10 record in 2013 and leading Louisiana Tech to a 42-20 record in 2016.
Goff is excited to get the ball rolling with this team, and after last weekend’s series against Hofstra, he believes his lineup has all of the pieces to be successful over the course of a long season.
“It’s baseball,” Goff said, “We’ll be making adjustments throughout the year for sure. I thought offensively, all the way down the lineup, everybody at some point had a good day.”
Some position players that will carry the team include senior outfielder Skyler Hunter and senior catcher Zac Fascia. Hunter — a career .322 hitter — has arguably been the most consistent player on this roster for the past few seasons. Not only does Hunter hit, but he can run and man the outfield. Hunter has totaled 26 steals over three seasons to go along with a .965 fielding percentage.
Fascia plays an important role for this team as a rare catcher who can both hit well and excel defensively. Fascia spoke about his comfort catching this younger, newer pitching staff.
“We spent a lot of time with the guys, us catchers, trying to get to know the guys the best we can.
“I wouldn’t say there is anyone that I don’t know very well on the mound. I’d say for the most part, they all have the same approach, as the hitters do,” Fascia said. “Attacking and trying to beat the guy in the box that’s against you.”
After a big weekend at the plate against Hofstra, Fascia noted how important these early games and series are to preparing for conference play.
“These weekend tournaments are definitely huge for getting our feet in the water,” Fascia said. “For some of the younger guys getting back into it, prep for Big Ten play is definitely important. With us facing Michigan first weekend, we got Minnesota, Indiana all those great teams, so these first weekends are good prep.”
Fascia has been a key run producer for Purdue since transferring after his sophomore year. In 2019, he led the team with four home runs and 37 runs batted in. What makes Fascia even more valuable is his excellence behind the plate.
Last season, Fascia missed just one start behind the plate for the Boilermakers, threw out a Big Ten-high 18 base stealers and had a .988 fielding percentage. He was also drafted in the 37th of 40 rounds in the MLB Draft by the New York Mets, but elected to return for his senior year.
With these bright spots in the lineup, Goff will likely be more focused on the effectiveness of his pitching staff and the juniors that will lead the way. Junior Trent Johnson is looking to have another solid season. In 2019, the right hander pitched a team leading 2.83 earned run average, logging 60 innings and striking out 73 batters.
Junior Bo Hofstra could also be incorporated into the starting rotation sometime in 2020. In 24 appearances last year, mostly out of the bullpen, Hofstra posted a 1.62 ERA, logged 39 innings and struck out 47 batters. Another junior, Matt Moore, lead Purdue last year with five wins. Moore posted a 4.18 earned run average and made 27 appearances out of the bullpen.