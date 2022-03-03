Purdue’s unbeaten streak remained alive, but another streak broke Wednesday night against Charlotte in its first true road game of the season.
Coming into the night, the Boilermakers (9-0) were 35-35 on stolen base attempts, but three Boilermakers were caught stealing on five attempts in the game. Junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. kept his own streak alive by virtue of not attempting to steal a base.
That loss of consistency didn’t overly hamper Purdue’s 6-2 win, but it did prevent the Boilers from extending their lead for a while after the first inning.
Three of the Boilermakers’ six runs came in that first frame on a pair of back-to-back RBIs by junior first baseman Cam Thompson and graduate third baseman Troy Viola. That offensive spark made Charlotte pull its starting pitcher after getting just one hitter out.
The Boilermakers could have scored more, but Thompson was thrown out at home after junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote popped out. After a single in the second inning, Purdue would not record another hit until the seventh inning.
An RBI double, a home run and a sacrifice groundout in the eighth and ninth innings capped off the evening for Purdue.
Charlotte (4-4), for their part, started out chipping away at the lead from the first batter, scoring a run in each of the first two innings, but Purdue found ways to keep the momentum the 49ers built up from turning into runs after that point.
The closest the 49ers came to tying the game came in the seventh inning, the first time the team got a man on third since the second. Charlotte had men on the corners with just one out, but sophomore pitcher Griffin Lohman forced two quick outs to pull the Boilers out of the jam.
An inning later, 49ers head coach Robert Woodard was ejected from the game for reasons not immediately discernible from the box score, and Lohman repeated his performance from the seventh inning, striking out designated hitter Austin Knight to get out of the frame.
The evening was a revolving door of pitchers from both sides. By the seventh-inning stretch, Purdue had sent five men out to the mound and sent in a sixth when it took the field for the bottom of that inning.
Only two of those pitchers pitched more than one inning. By contrast, Charlotte had sent four pitchers out by the same point and two had each pitched three innings. Purdue and Charlotte ended the game with eight and six pitchers, respectively.