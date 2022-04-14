Purdue starter Jackson Smeltz was announced the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Thursday.
The award comes days after the junior lefty and Lafayette native allowed only one hit and put away 13 batters in eight innings against Indiana, which also earned him a spot on the Collegiate Baseball's list of the National Players of the Week.
He's the first Purdue pitcher to win the award since Ross Learnard in 2018 and the first starter since 2017, according to the press release.
Smeltz will start on the mound for the Boilers Friday in the second game of the three-game series against the Nittany Lions in University Park starting Thursday at 6 p.m.