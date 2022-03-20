Facing two outs in the tenth inning, senior shortstop Evan Albrecht stepped up to the plate. With a runner on second, all he needed was to get the ball into open space. He did just that, winning the game for the Boilers.
Purdue (17-1) defeated Illinois State (7-8) 7-6 in the tenth inning in the second half of a doubleheader.
The sight bore a similar scene to the Boilermaker’s sole loss of the year against the same opponent. Extra innings, with a chance to win the game in the tenth inning, except this time, they took advantage of the opportunity.
“I was just trying to hit something hard up the middle,” Albrecht said after the game. “I wasn’t trying to do too much.”
Freshman pitcher Troy Wansing started the game for the Boilermakers. Despite a lack of experience, Wansing holds the second lowest ERA on the team at 1.69.
Wansing walked a batter to load the bases in the second inning. Head coach Greg Goff came out to the mound to try to calm down his starting pitcher. Wansing struck out the next batter to escape the inning without giving up any runs.
The next inning, a hard hit ball by Illinois State left fielder Aidan Huggins traveled about as far as a ball could travel without being a home run. Instead, it bounced off the wall. Huggins picked up a double and later reached third off an error by Albrecht.
For the third inning in a row, Wansing faced runners in scoring position. Wansing struck out the next batter but senior third baseman Troy Viola fumbled a ground ball that had the potential to turn into a double play. Instead, Huggins scored to put the Redbirds ahead 1-0. A double play ended the inning. Huggins ended the day with four hits in five at bats
“He just elevates his game whenever guys get in scoring position,” Goff said about Wansing.
The Boilermakers had a chance to respond in the bottom of the third. A line drive to center field bounced hard off the center fielder's leg, allowing junior right fielder Jake Jarvis to reach third with no outs.
Albrecht picked up the RBI single off of a line drive to center field to tie the game at 1-1.
Despite multiple pickoff attempts by the pitcher, Albrecht stole second and later reached third off an error that could have ended the inning for the Redbirds.
A line drive by junior designated hitter CJ Valdez barely went over the outstretched glove of the Illinois State shortstop, bringing home junior center fielder Curtis Washinton Jr. and Albrecht to give the Boilermakers the lead at 3-1.
Junior first baseman Cam Thompson hit a pop fly high in the air to right field. The Illinois State right fielder appeared to lose track of the ball in the sky and dropped the ball, allowing Valdez to score and extend the Boiler lead to 4-1.
“It feels really good,” Thompson said about the two home runs. “I was just trying to get a pitch to hit and do damage to it.”
Wansing faced runners in scoring position for the fourth time in the fifth inning, after an error and a single placed runners on first and second. Wansing struck out the next batter, but the runners took second and third. Goff came out to the mound for the second time, this time not letting Wansing try to clean up the mess and replacing with sophomore pitcher CJ Backer.
Backer’s first pitch bounced off the catcher and into the Boiler dugout, giving Illinois State a run to bring the score to 4-2. A ground ball brought home the other runner to put the Redbirds just one run away at 4-3.
Thompson hit his second home run of the day in the bottom of the fifth to push the Purdue lead to 5-3. Thompson is the first Boilermaker to homer in both games of a doubleheader since Jacson McGowan in 2018.
Illinois State refused to back down, hitting a line drive over Washington Jr.’s head for an RBI triple to bring the score to 5-4 in the sixth inning. Backer struck out the next batter, and a ground out retired the side.
A pair of wild pitches in the sixth inning put the Illinois State tying run on third with two outs. A groundout to third base left the Redbirds still waiting to tie the game.
Down just one run, Illinois State placed runners on first and second with just one out. Goff brought in freshman pitcher Khal Stephen.
Two pitches just missed the bottom of the zone, as Stephen kicked the dirt on the mound. The Illinois State batter was confident he had a walk and began walking down the first base line before the umpire finally signaled a strike, giving Stephen one more chance. The next pitch was a ball, loading the bases for the Redbirds.
A ground ball into center field got through for an RBI to tie the game at 5-5. The Boilermakers brought in senior pitcher Nolan Daniel to try to escape the inning.
A sacrifice fly to left field gave Illinois State the lead at 6-5. A well-hit ball went just foul of the right field foul pole, luckily for the Boilers as it would have given up three more runs. Daniel walked the batter to load the bases once more but got out of the inning off of a groundout.
The Boilers came up to bat for potentially the last time of the night down one run. A leadoff triple by Bolton Jr. put the tying run on third. Bolton Jr. reached home on a ground ball to tie the game at 6-6.
Thompson struck out on the next at bat to send the game to extras.
With runners on second and third, Purdue needed just one strike to get out of the inning. One pitch was fouled into the parking lot. The next nearly ripped out the hearts of the Boilermaker crowd that had stayed for extra innings, but went just foul of the right field pole. The next was chopped into the ground for an easy out and the Boilermakers escaped unscathed.
Viola was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the tenth.
Freshman pinch hitter Jake Stadler hit a routine ground ball to the Illinois State second baseman, who slipped in the grass trying to throw, allowing Stadler to reach first.
Albrecht’s single eventually brought Stadler home to win the game.
Purdue next plays Northern Illinois at Alexander Field on Tuesday at 4 p.m.