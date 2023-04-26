Mike Bolton Jr. etched his name into the Purdue record books Wednesday night.
Bolton nabbed the 41st stolen base of his career, making him the program record holder for the most stolen bases in Purdue history. It also made him the Big Ten’s leading base stealer of the season.
“It means a lot to me, and I was able to do it here in front of my girlfriend and my dad,” Bolton said. “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a while. Just to finally get it done was like some weight off my shoulders.”
The career accomplishment earned Bolton a long standing ovation from the crowd as well as a “congratulations” from head coach Greg Goff and the Miami (Ohio) middle infielders.
“That was awesome,” Bolton said. “Just taking it all in and hearing the fans yell my name and cheer for me. It was something that I was thinking about all day, and I knew I wanted to do it at home.”
Despite the accomplishment, Purdue (19-21, 8-7 Big Ten) lost 8-4 to the RedHawks (10-12 Mid-American Conference).
The RedHawks reached base in each of the first six innings, scoring eight runs along the way.
Pitcher Cal Lambert came in to put an end to the RedHawks’ scoring, holding Miami scoreless and hitless for three innings while giving up just one walk.
“Tonight I just trusted my stuff,” Lambert said. “The plan going in was to keep the ball down on my fastball and then get up in the count and make a good quality 0-2 or 1-2 pitch and then just let my defense work. I wanted to put up a goose egg so my team could come back.”
Miami’s Martin Sosna gave up just one hit in the five innings he pitched, keeping the Boilermakers from advancing past second base.
Facing a new pitcher, the Boilermakers finally got some momentum on offense and loaded the bases in the sixth inning. C.J. Valdez got the Boilers on the board with a ground ball that went just past the second baseman’s glove into the outfield to score Jake Parr and Jake Jarvis.
Bolton got on base again in the seventh inning off of a loaded count. Couper Cornblum took advantage with a hit down the right field line to bring Bolton home. The RBI double brought in a new pitcher for the Boilermakers to face. Miami’s Connor Priesel got out of the inning but not before Cornblum reached home as well to bring the Boilers within four runs. The RedHawk pitcher gave up just one more hit and no runs to keep Miami in the lead.
The Boilers weren’t able to carry their scoring momentum into the final two innings but will look to bring it back against the Scarlet Knights, who will make the trip from Piscataway, New Jersey, for the series starting Friday.
The Boilers are currently on the bubble of making the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Only the top eight teams make the trip, and the Boilermakers sit right at the cutoff at 8-7, while Rutgers is right above them at 7-5.