With its season on the line, the Purdue baseball team gave up a run in the top of the ninth and failed to counter in the bottom of the inning, losing 5-4 to Iowa in the losers bracket of the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.
The No. 7 seed Boilermakers (29-21, 9-12 Big Ten) ended their season with the loss to Iowa (34-18, 18-7 Big Ten) on Friday afternoon.
The Hawkeyes pulled ahead to a 4-1 lead before Purdue tied the game in the sixth inning.
Three Purdue pitchers – CJ Backer (3), Troy Wansing (4) and Landon Weins (4) – combined for the most strikeouts in a game in Purdue history with 11.
Weins (3-4), pitched the eighth and ninth inning for Purdue, got the loss. He gave up 2 hits to the 9 batters he faced, walking 1. Starter Backer, pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up 5 hits and three earned runs out of the 18 batters he faced.
Only 1 Boilermaker – CJ Valdez – had more than one hit in the game. Also Troy Viola hit a homer for the Boilers, his 8th on the season.
NOTES:
• Purdue started the season 15-0, but ended it 14-21, going 9-12 in the Big Ten and 0-2 in the postseason tournament.
• The Boilermakers had a 13-win improvement from going 16-26 in 2021.
• 11 seniors ended their careers with the loss.
• Cam Thompson finished the season with 56 RBI, ninth on the single-season RBI total.
• Two Purdue players had 3 hits in the Big Ten Tournament that spanned 2 games – Paul Toetz was 3 for 8 from the plate while CJ Valdez was 3 for 9.
• Purdue left 18 runners on base in the pair of Big Ten Tournament games.
• The Boilermakers finished the two tournament games without an error on 51 attempts.