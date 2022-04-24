The Purdue baseball team was trying to avenge Saturday's 11-1 loss to Belmont in which the Boilermaker offense went almost completely silent and three errors let the Bruins build a 10-1 lead by the fifth.
It didn't.
After an impressive four-run comeback late in a game that was briefly reminiscent of that outing, graduate third baseman Troy Viola stepped up to the plate with two outs and two men on down two runs in Sunday's rubber match at Alexander Field.
Viola represented the game-winning run, but a groundout to first sealed the game and the series for the Boilermakers under the shadow of a potential thunderstorm rolling through the area. Purdue (22-13, 4-6 Big Ten) lost 8-6 to the Bruins (26-14, 9-3 Ohio Valley) on some early defensive struggles.
The affair was an definite improvement for the Boilers, who managed some flashy plays in their improved offensive outing, but they couldn't keep Belmont off the base paths early. The game was 6-1 by the middle of the fourth inning and the Bruins had managed 10 hits to Purdue's four.
The team buckled down after the fifth and kept the Bruins scoreless through the end of the game and allowed just four more hits during a four-run comeback effort.
"It's awesome," senior first baseman Ryan Howe said about the feeling during the comeback. "Getting zeroes is huge for the offense, getting back in the dugout quicker, like the last four innings."
But Belmont's defense stranded a season-high 17 Boilermaker baserunners even as Purdue came back to out-hit the Bruins to stop scoring threats quickly and seal the sweep.
Head coach Greg Goff praised the team's faith in itself, especially late in the game.
"Troy Viola comes up there as the winning run, everybody believes he's going to hit a home run," Goff said.
Goff said the team is working on making its early game performances look like the last four innings of Sunday's game.
Both games were a far cry from Friday's pitcher's duel between Andy Bean and senior Jackson Smeltz, which gave Smeltz his first loss of the season after a sixth-inning home run that proved to be the afternoon's last score.
Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. and senior first baseman Ryan Howe earned a pair of tough base hits in the third and fourth innings, respectively. Howe fired a line drive over Belmont pitcher Jalen Borders' head to the second baseman, whose throw to first took Brodey Heaton off first base. He reached back around to tag Howe, who managed to contort his body out of the way in the middle of a jump to reach the bag safely.
That run followed a leaping catch Howe made to end the previous half-inning in which he almost went horizontal reaching across his body. He followed it up with a long double to the left field corner in the seventh that scored Viola from first base to finish the day 3-5 with 2 RBI and a run scored.
"I was just reacting to the situation," Howe said about his standout plays. "It happened so quick, you can't really think about it."
Bolton knocked a short grounder to the second baseman and managed to beat the throw with his legs. His hit scored sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz for Purdue's second run of the day.
Toetz had the most success of the Purdue batters at the plate next to Howe, going 4-5 in his at-bats and only getting out in his seventh-inning appearance.
The looming storm brought winds that helped make plays for one team or the other throughout the game. Two different fly balls got caught in the jet stream over the field in their arcs and managed to dance just outside the gloves of the waiting fielders. The first time, Howe missed the chance to catch a foul ball, and the second time the ball dropped between three Bruins to give junior designated hitter CJ Valdez a base hit.
The Boilermaker bats were connecting but Belmont defenders could almost always make the play. Belmont's pitchers allowed four walks, one more than Purdue's, but struck out seven batters to the Boilers' two.
"It's just a matter of us handling the baseball and getting our pitching staff to where we can be competitive enough to not get behind," Goff said.
Purdue returns to the diamond Tuesday afternoon against Valparaiso at home. The game starts at 6 p.m. in Alexander Field and can be streamed on BTN+.