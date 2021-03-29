A heartbreaking loss wasn’t enough to keep the Boilermaker baseball team down for long.
Purdue (3-11) almost completed two comebacks in its three-game series against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6) over the weekend.
After going down 7-1 against the Knights, the Boilers pushed through a cold and windy Friday night and two early ninth-inning outs to put them in striking distance of a surging Knights squad.
A walk for senior outfielder Ben Nisle and a pair of singles loaded the bases, setting up freshman first baseman Cam Thompson.
A fastball right down the middle from Rutgers senior pitcher Kyle Muller sent the ball surging into left field, giving Thompson the first home run of his young Purdue career.
While a stout Rutgers defense applied enough pressure on junior infielder Evan Albrecht to force a third and final out, the momentum created by the freshman’s grand slam carried over into Purdue’s next game of the series.
Purdue’s defense played with a purpose in its Saturday matchup. The clearer skies reflected the team’s mood as it rallied to hold the Knights scoreless in the first six innings of the matchup.
Senior pitcher Calvin Schapira launched powerful pitch after powerful pitch at opposing hitters, allowing the ball to soar past the Rutgers batters and make them second-guess their attempts and swing at opportunities that weren’t there.
Rutgers was finally able to break through Purdue’s defense after a pitching substitution for junior pitcher Eric Hildebrand, scoring 4 runs in the seventh inning after three total hits and a walk.
Continuing the momentum created from their first surge of runs in the game prior, the Boilers came back in dominating fashion when it mattered the most. They scored 7 straight runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a 3-run walk-off home run with two outs on the board.
While the Boilers were able to celebrate the comeback for one night, the Knights made a statement of their own by blowing out the Boilers, 15-4, on Sunday.