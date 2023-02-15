Opening day for NCAA baseball is Friday, and although the past week’s weather might have permitted a home game, the Boilermakers are set to kick things off in Texas to avoid the uncertainties of a midwest winter.
The recent stretch of warm days allowed the team to set foot on an actual diamond before starting the season on Constellation Field this weekend in Sugar Land, Texas.
Getting outside meant the Boilers could start acclimating to ground balls skipping across a dirt infield, simulating pop-flies at higher altitudes than Mollenkopf’s ceiling and playing a few intrasquad games.
Those preseason games were among Calvin Schapira’s first time “throwing live” to batters since he underwent Tommy John surgery this time last year. He had the procedure on Feb. 8 and is wrapping up the 12-month recovery process, just now working his way up to 40 to 50 pitches per outing.
“I’ve been feeling good the past couple of weeks,” Schapira said. “I’m excited to get back out on the mound again for the first time in really almost two years.”
Schapira, a fifth-year student working towards his Master’s, pitched at USC and an Arizona junior college before transferring to Purdue in 2021. That year, he started on the mound every weekend, usually in the series opener, and Greg Goff said he was the team’s “No. 1” pitcher.
His absence last year wasn’t so apparent in the early going, but as the season wore on, several key members of Purdue’s pitching staff were dealing with injury, and its weekend rotation was out of sorts. The Boilers started the first half of the season strong but finished just over .500 overall and in the middle of the Big Ten standings.
“Schapira, (Jackson) Smeltz, (Wyatt) Wendell, Landon Weins — you put all those guys together, and you’ve got a 35-win ballclub,” Goff said about the former starting pitchers. “We got some guys hurt (last year), and we weren’t able to fill those guys’ roles once they left. They were really good players.”
Smeltz was a starter for all 10 of his mound appearances last year and maintained a 2.83 ERA through 57.1 innings pitched. He was scooped up by the San Diego Padres in the 10th round of the draft last year, despite not playing the last month of the NCAA season.
Smeltz was one of two Boilers signing an MLB contract last year. The Seattle Mariners grabbed Curtis Washington Jr., who made 51 appearances at the plate for one of the organization’s minor league affiliate teams, in the 19th round.
Washington led the Big Ten in stolen bases last season with 31 on 35 attempts, just ahead of teammate Mike Bolton Jr., who had 28 on 34. As a team, Purdue led the conference in extra bases by a long shot with 116. The rest of the teams were all under 74 (most much lower), with the exception of Michigan, which still fell 35 short of the Boilers’ base-theft numbers.
“Speed never takes a day off,” Goff said. “I’ve always been very successful with getting athletic kids in here that can run and put pressure on people and have opportunities to score.”
Although without Washington this time around, the Boilers still have a lineup capable of quickly getting around the bases and, most importantly, the means to drive them in.
“Now we’ve got some guys in the middle of the order that can drive the ball out of the park as well,” Goff said. “You’ve got a dual-type offense where you’ve got some speed that can really run, and you’ve got some guys that can drive the ball outta the ballpark. So hopefully that will equate to some runs.”
Purdue got off to a program record 15-0 start last season and tied a 1908 season record for the most consecutive wins.
Goff said the key to starting this season on a similar note will hinge on the Boilermakers’ pitching and their ability to play solid defense.
Last season, six guys played in all 50 games, but two departed for the pros: Washington to the Mariners and Troy Viola to an Indiana pro team. Despite the personnel losses, the Boilers are returning plenty of major contributors.
Evan Albrecht is returning for a fifth year after leading the team at the plate last year in terms of batting average. The middle infielder has been with the team since Goff’s first year as skipper and has come a long way from the .161 clip he notched freshman year.
“To see him progress over the last five years is really awesome as a coach,” Goff said. “To see those guys come in here and lead our team, hitting last year at the .360 mark and become one of the best players in the Big Ten, it’s awesome to see that develop.”
This season, the team is about 50% new faces, with 19 of the 40-man roster either transferring or joining right out of high school. Six of them are true freshmen, including a new catcher, a couple infielders and several pitchers.
“We’ve had a lot of great transfers, we’re really lucky to get a bunch of good recruits,” Schapira said. “I think a lot of them are going to be early impact guys. We’ve got one starting this week that’s a transfer, and then on the player’s side there’s going to be some new faces out there after we lost so many.”
New faces don’t necessarily mean a new lineup, however. The Boilers boast experience at all positions from the guy behind the plate to everyone behind the pitcher.
“Whenever you’re old, you’re better, right? And you can’t put a price tag on the experience part,” Goff said. “Those guys have played hundreds of Division I baseball games.”