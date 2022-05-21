Anticipated inclement weather and Maryland's travel schedule may have canceled Purdue’s final game of the regular season on Saturday, but the Boilermakers do get a consolation prize by guaranteeing a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.
The 1 pm. game was delayed until it was called around 3:30 p.m. There was a 5 p.m. curfew in effect because the Terps had a flight to catch in Chicago.
"(It's) just part of baseball and part of being outside,” head coach Greg Goff said after the cancellation. “You hate to finish your season not having a chance to play, but it’s out of our control.”
After Purdue (29-19, 9-12) had started the season 15-0, the Boilermakers had gone through several rough patches that included numerous injuries, which greatly impacted their pitching.
“There's not another team that's more deserving than this team to go to the conference tournament, to be honest with you.” Goff said. “The injuries that we've had to overcome and all the obstacles that we went through I think it’s awesome. So I'm really proud of this team and excited to have the opportunity to go to Omaha and be a part of the Big Ten Tournament.”
On Thursday and Friday, Purdue was blasted by visiting Maryland (44-10, 18-5), which clinched the regular-season crown, 14-7 and 18-7 respectively.
Purdue would have clinched a spot in the Big Ten Tournament had it won on Saturday afternoon and a loss would have allowed Nebraska to take the eighth, and final, spot. Instead, Purdue will play in Omaha next week.
“We thought we were gonna play (Saturday),” Goff said. “I was up at 5 (Saturday) morning, getting ready to go … I really thought we were gonna get a chance to play today and our guys were ready to play. They wanted to play, just part of it.”
Goff did not the importance of the experience of going to the eight-team, double-elimination Big Ten Tournament.
“There's one guy (fifth-year infielder Tyler Powers) in that locker room, that’s been to that Tournament,” Goff said. “What a huge opportunity to get experience and go there and play free, play loose, and all that stuff. That's what I was hoping for. For these guys to have an opportunity to do."
Purdue will travel to Omaha Monday and its first game against a to-be-named opponent. The opening round will be on Wednesday.