Members of the Purdue baseball team pull the tarp over the infield on Saturday afternoon. Its game against the regular-season Big Ten champion Maryland (44-10, 18-5) got canceled due to the threat of inclement weather and the Terrapin's travel plans. By not losing, Purdue (29-19, 9-12) eked into the Big Ten Tournament percentage wise as either a No. 7 or No. 8 seed depending on the results of a Saturday evening contest. Tournament games will be played in Omaha, Nebraska next week.