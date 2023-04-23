A hitters’ weekend in College Park, Maryland, saw seven different players on the opposition hit home runs, which accounted for just under half of the runs scored against Purdue in the series.
The Terrapins and Boilermakers scored a total of 47 runs over the weekend in the most-hit ballpark in the conference. While Purdue (19-20) was able to take down Maryland (25-15) Friday 10-8, they dropped the following two games finishing the weekend 1-2.
A record standing since 1991 was matched, but not broken on Sunday. With a stolen base in Game 3 of the Boilermakers’ 3-game series in Maryland, senior outfielder Mike Bolton Jr. tied the all-time record for stolen bases with 70. Bolton Jr. finished the weekend with three stolen bases, two RBIs, four walks and a homerun.
All three games were close, ending within a one-to-two-run margin. The Boilers’ win on Friday extended their win streak to a season-best five games. The Terrapins would put that to an end, winning 6-5 Saturday and 10-8 on Sunday.
In Game 1, sophomore right handed pitcher Khal Stephen pitched six innings, giving up only two runs while also adding seven strikeouts. Both of the Terps’ runs came off solo home runs, and Stephen only allowed five hits.
First baseman and senior Jake Parr also showed up for the Boilermakers. Parr batted .333 through 12 at bats and now has a 13-game on-base streak and a 10-game hit streak in Big Ten play.
Parr wasn’t the only player to extend a streak, as redshirt junior second baseman Paul Toetz now has an 11-game on-base streak and 9-game hit streak. Junior catcher Connor Caskenette improved to a 17 game on-base streak, a 10 game hit streak and a 13 game on-base streak in Big Ten play.
Due to lightning and heavy rain showers, Game 2 of the series was suspended during the middle of the seventh inning. The Terrapins were up 6-5 when the game resumed at 10 a.m. on Sunday, before the series finale. This was the fourth time in the past five weekends of Big Ten play and seventh time this season in which Purdue has had to play two games in one day.
The Boilermakers return home to Alexander field where they will begin a nine-game home stand. The Boilers will face Valparaiso Tuesday at 6 p.m.