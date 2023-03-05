Purdue baseball came away from its four-game series against Akron with three wins. After dropping the first on Friday, the team put up 53 total runs over the next three games, all of which ended in the Boilers’ favor.
Purdue (8-4) lost its first game against Akron (4-6), letting up four of the Zips’ five hits in the top of the ninth. Cal Lambert took the mound in the eighth inning to replace Aaron Suval, who pitched 2.1 scoreless innings.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers started off their doubleheader strong with a win over Akron with a final score of 17-9. Purdue put up nine runs in an explosive third inning, which is the second-most in a single frame of the Goff era.
The teams played a fairly even game defensively, recording several errors each. The Boilers’ offense is what won them their first Saturday game.
Paul Toetz led Purdue in batting with six RBIs for the game and two home runs. The team stole seven bases in that game, part of the extra 18 it took collectively over the course of the weekend.
Most teams in the Big Ten have played about 10 games, and the Boilers have played the most with 12. The team has 36 stolen bases, averaging three per game, or exactly double that of second place.
Purdue went on to win its second game of the day against Akron 13-0.
Kyle Iwinski pitched the entire game for the Boilermakers. He needed just 78 pitches to cycle through 22 batters, 21 of whom he retired. Iwinski picked up the shutout win with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Jake Parr, the team’s designated hitter during its first few weekends, found himself at first base a couple times to get C.J. Valdez appearances at the plate. Head coach Greg Goff said it depended on the pitching matchups, but his goal was to get Valdez, a First Team All-Big Ten player last year as a designated hitter, into the lineup against Akron.
Parr, while playing first base, got the action started in the second game on Saturday with a grand slam in the first inning. Valdez hit for just under .500 with an at-bat in every game of the series and drove in a trio of runs.
Purdue finished off the four-game series with an early win, called in the seventh by the mercy rule as the team put up the most runs in a game since 2015, beating Akron 23-4.
The Boilermakers established an early lead once again, having scored all their points by the fourth inning and out-hitting the Zips 18-5.
Throughout the series, Purdue players were hit by 18 pitches thrown by nine different Akron arms.