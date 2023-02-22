The home of the Holly Springs Salamanders will host Purdue baseball for a back-to-back weekend series against teams which share the Boilers’ northern locale.
The first of those encounters at Ting Stadium, a multi-purpose site, will be against the New Jersey Institute of Technology (2-1), which the Boilers (3-1) open with a doubleheader on Friday. Head coach Greg Goff said they’re looking to keep the same mindset as last week and continue to capitalize on playing at off-site locations.
Goff said he remembers when he first joined the Boilers as an assistant coach in 2017, it was difficult to grind out the first 15 to 20 games of a season in enemy territory, leading to some changes when he took over as skipper.
“I wanted the first couple of weekends for us to be the home team, wear white uniforms and have the last outs,” he said, “and that's why we've been able to find (neutral sites) in Holly Springs and Denton, Texas.”
Also incentivizing the switch from playing true away games, was the fact that most of the teams the Boilermakers faced never had to venture indoors for practice. In seasons past, they found themselves up against teams like Texas in Austin and Ole Miss in Mississippi.
Its most recent opponents in Holy Cross and now NJIT hail from New England and are no strangers to the sporadic winter weather Purdue finds itself subject to.
This season has been an exception to that rule so far, however. Jake Parr, a senior who’s been with the team since the start of his college career, said he doesn’t remember getting the opportunity to leave the confines of Mollenkopf as much as the team did this February.
“We've been outside more this year than we have combined in the last three years,” Parr said. “And I truly do think that's helped us transition down to Texas and being outside.”
He credited the Boilermakers’ explosive offensive start to the season, in part, to practicing in the great outdoors, which has allowed hitters to get acclimated to seeing pitches off an outdoor mound.
The Boilers put up 41 runs last weekend in four games, despite managing only three in the nightcap of the Saturday doubleheader.
Parr was the team’s designated hitter in all four of the series, notching five hits through 13 at bats and reaching base twice when his 6-7 frame must’ve been mistaken for the batter's box.
Goff left the lineup alone for the most part, only making slight tweaks to the order and swapping out a few guys in between games. He said he still had a few players waiting in the wings that didn’t even see the field last weekend, including last year’s all-conference DH, C.J. Valdez.
A couple guys, like Sam Franco, are just coming back from injury, and others just haven’t been given their chance.
“Where do you put them? Who are you going to take out?” Goff said about the predicament. “It's a great problem to have, and I'm very thankful for that, to be honest with you.”
Defensively, the Boilermakers were solid all weekend. They gave up just four errors, committed by just two players. The outfield stayed generally consistent, with Mike Bolton Jr. and Couper Cornblum as the two fixtures in left and center field, respectively.
Cornblum, playing in his first games as a Boilermaker, is what Goff described as “the epitome of a baseball player.”
“He's not real flashy, and he didn't catch a lot of attention,” Goff said, “but, man, he's just really solid in all areas of defense and offense and can run the bases.”
The newcomer contributed two of the team’s 13 stolen bases, a stat which the Boilermakers dominated in the conference last year. Bolton stole three, with an attempt in every game, but ended up getting caught in the act of theft in Game 3.