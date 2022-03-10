Riding the high of back-to-back walk-off wins, a 12-0 start and its first ranking in the Collegiate Baseball poll since the 2018 season, the No. 21 Purdue baseball team plays its first series at Alexander Field this weekend.
Head coach Greg Goff and redshirt freshman catcher Jake Stadler seemingly couldn’t keep the glee out of their voices as they described coming home. Stadler drew particular attention to the 1,385-square foot video board set to make its debut at tonight’s series opener against Bellarmine.
Goff called Alexander “one of the greatest places in college baseball,” and it was named among the top 16 venues in the country by the NCAA in 2019.
“It was amazing to be out on the field and see all the workers going around and getting everything ready to go,” Goff said. “It was really exciting.”
Goff and Stadler were similarly enthusiastic describing the atmosphere after the Boilers’ walk-off wins against Longwood.
“You saw the video of me jumping around like I was 18 again,” Goff joked.
Stadler credited the comebacks and extra-inning victories to the team’s mentality and energy.
“There was never a doubt in our minds that we were going to win those games,” he said. “That’s just the type of bond that we have as a team.”
Goff chalked the win up to the players’ “resiliency” and ability to find a way to win.
Alexander does have one drawback: the weather change. The Boilermakers spent the last two weeks of play in North Carolina, which has averaged temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. This weekend’s forecast isn’t supposed to rise above 40 degrees, and the first game in the series was moved to Thursday afternoon due to a chance of snow Friday.
“Thursday is the only guaranteed day,” Stadler said. “After that we’re kind of just hoping Mother Nature lets us play.”
Goff said the conditions are “something we know that we signed up for,” and hopes they don’t affect the team’s play.
In addition to the uncertain weather, the team will face the Knights’ (2-12) Nolan Pender on the mound tonight, Goff said. Pender was the starting pitcher during the team’s season-opening game against then-No. 5 Virginia, and gave up just five hits against three strikeouts and a walk in the Knights’ 1-0 loss to the Cavaliers.
Goff is confident about the team’s chances if it can get to an early lead and “play downhill,” as he said. Stadler said the Knights’ overall record hasn’t changed how Purdue is preparing for them.
“You just got to treat it as (if) you’re playing one of the best teams in the nation,” Stadler said. “Doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Got to prepare the exact same way.”
The Boilers will have help on offense with their aggressive base-running and five batters who are currently averaging above a 1.000 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, a measure that weighs a players extra base hits into their on-base percentage.
The team is also 41-48 on stolen bases through the first 12 games, and made it to 35-35 in the first two weeks. Goff praised the team’s accomplishment and called the early streak “unbelievable.”
“I tell them all the time, just eliminate that fear,” Goff said. “If you can eliminate that fear, you’ll be a really good player.”