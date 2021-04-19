The Purdue baseball team put together two clutch 2-1 and 8-3 victories this weekend, completing its series against Michigan State on a high note.
The Boilers (8-15) entered this series coming off an already impressive 8-2 victory last week. Their play this week directly reflected how head coach Greg Goff envisioned the team getting back in the mix of the Big Ten conference.
“It comes from winning games, playing to our ability and getting some quality starts from our pitching staff,” Goff said during an April 7 press conference.
Saturday’s game featured 11 total strikeouts with junior pitcher Calvin Schapira throwing seven. While the Sunday game only had 10 total strikeouts, senior pitcher Trent Johnson one-upped Schapira by throwing eight on his own.
Purdue’s timely hitting was on full display as well. Junior infielder Evan Albrecht showed signs of a clutch gene hitting two RBI’s to tie and then eventually to win the first game. In the second game, everyone seemed to connect on their pitches.
Purdue would total nine hits which led to seven RBIs.
Senior right fielder Miles Simington and senior left fielder Ben Nisle both stood out with excellent games offensively. Simington got two runs while Nisle made it around the bases once. Each also had an RBI.
Senior first baseman Mason Gavre also had a standout sequence in the fourth inning when the Boilers scored 3 straight runs on three straight at bats. With a man on second, Gavre drove him in with a double down the left-field line.
Junior second baseman Ryan Howe then hit a single to center field, and Gavre seized the opportunity to make it home.
Michigan State fought back and had 1 run heading into the ninth, but the Boilermakers dropped the clutch on them and scored 4 runs to put away the game.
The first game was a more sedate affair. Even though the Boilermakers limited the Spartans to only a run, they couldn’t muster any offense of their own.
At the bottom of the ninth, they had one shot left to win or send it to extra innings.
Staring down the mound with the pressure mounting, fifth-year catcher Zac Fascia smashed a ball to center field, getting to first base. Redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Firestone replaced him on the bag as a pinch runner.
After a ground out and a single to left side, Firestone had made it to third, leaving Albrecht with a chance to drive him home.
Albrecht confidently stepped up to the plate, unfazed by a strikeout earlier in the game.
With a 1-2 count, Albrecht grounded the ball to the shortstop while Firestone dashed towards home, securing the run and the tie.
Another ground-out ended the inning.
Purdue pitchers were determined to give their offense another shot in overtime, and in innings 10 and 11, pitched three strikeouts, giving Albrecht one more opportunity. Grad student Nick Alvarado pitched two of his three strikeouts of the day in the 10th and redshirt sophomore Jackson Smeltz pitched his only strikeout in the 11th.
The Boilers would hit two more singles at the bottom of the 11th, and with a Michigan State walk, Albrecht was back up with the bases loaded.
Nisle anxiously stood on third base, waiting for his chance to end the game, and his chance came. Albrecht’s swing connected, sending the ball to right field.
Nisle made it to home for the walk-off RBI. Albrecht ended up driving in both of Purdue’s runs on the game.
Both victories capped off a strong start to the weekend and a strong end to the series against the Spartans
Sitting at 8-15, they still rank third-worst in the conference, but by trending upward winning three of their last four games, the Boilers aim to make a run.
Purdue will finish its series with Illinois today at 4 p.m. before returning home for another three-game series against the Fighting Illini at Alexander Field next weekend.