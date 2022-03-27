The Purdue baseball team's second two games against Ohio State were canceled Sunday afternoon after a series of temperature delays.
The team was schedule to play one game per day from Friday to Sunday, but Saturday's game was postponed three hours prior to the first pitch because of a cold front, making Sunday's action a doubleheader.
The team's Twitter account said the Big Ten's rules dictate that the "real feel" temperature must be at least 28 degrees Fahrenheit to begin playing the game. At 12:30, the team's account said the start was being postponed while team officials monitored the temperature.
By 2:45, the temperature readings had dropped to the point where games can't start. AccuWeather's RealFeel readout never got above 25 degrees in the time, and stood around 20 degrees at cancellation.
The team said the games were unlikely to be made up, putting an end to the team's first weekend of Big Ten play
The softball team's games were also delayed by the temperature. The team began playing at 2 p.m., but paused a little over an hour later as the temperature dropped below the allowable level just after senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta hit a grand slam.
The baseball team continues play against Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday and at Indiana State on Wednesday. First pitch against the Flames goes out at 4 p.m. at Alexander Field, and the game can be streamed on BTN+.