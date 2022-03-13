Freshman pitcher Khal Stephen came to the mound facing loaded bases, needing just one out to bring home the Boilermaker victory. Tension filled the air as fans sat on the edge of their seats.
The freshman delivered a strike that slipped past the Bellarmine hitter and secured the win.
Purdue (13-0) came into its second and final meeting with Bellarmine (2-13) at Alexander Field looking to hang on to its undefeated start. Seven of the 11 Boilermakers that came up to bat touched home in the well rounded offensive attack that propelled the Boilermakers to a 7-4 victory.
Bellarmine freshman starting pitcher Arren Hash hit two batters in a row in the first inning to give the Boilermakers their first run in a start that mirrored the previous game. Bellarmine head coach Larry Owens came out to the mound to try to calm down his pitcher, while a pitcher warmed up in the bullpen.
A sacrifice fly by senior third baseman Troy Viola brought home another run for the Boilers and tied the game at 2-2. The Knights escaped the first inning and stranded two Boilers on base to avoid further damage.
Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. hit a sharp line drive directly at the right fielder, who dropped the ball, allowing Bolton to get to second and senior shortstop Evan Albrecht to advance to the third. Curtis Washington Jr. hit a soft grounder to second base that was just enough to bring home Albrecht.
A fly ball by junior designated hitter CJ Valdez failed to drop in time and the Knights escaped the second inning down just one run.
Junior first baseman Cam Thompson stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third hoping to retake the lead for the Boilermakers. He hit a fly ball that seemed to linger in the air for a while but eventually dropped right behind the left field wall for the first home run of the year at Alexander Field.
Sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz hit a ground ball directly to the third baseman that brought in Viola for a run and gave the Boilermakers a 5-3 lead at the end of the third.
After fouling off multiple pitches to stay alive with a full count and two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Washington snuck a ball between third baseman and the shortstop for a single, but he unfortunately got caught stealing for the first time this season and the Boilermakers came away empty handed.
“I know that I got thrown out today, that sucks, but we just gotta keep going. Runners run.” Washington said after the game.
The Boilers tacked on on one more run in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead and looked to hang on to that lead for the rest of the game.
The bleeding would not stop for Bellarmine as Albrecht hit a fly ball that dropped in the gap for a double that would bring Toetz in for a run to extend the lead to 7-3 at the end of the sixth.
The Boilermakers brought in sophomore pitcher CJ Backer to start the fourth inning. Backer quickly put down Bellarmine’s batters for a 1-2-3 inning.
Backer followed up that production with another scoreless innings in the fifth.
A double by Bellarmine junior catcher Gabe Bratecic threatened Backer’s streak, but he struck out the next two batters to get out of the sixth inning.
Bellarmine senior left fielder Matt Higgins hit a line drive towards the gap that threatened a home run, but bounced off the wall past Washington and gave Higgins a double. Higgins later scored off of a sac-fly to tie the game for the Knights.
Later in the game, Higgins hit a ball that traveled with the strong gusts of wind that had been blowing the whole game and rode them all the way out of the park and 470 feet behind center field. The home run forced Bellarmine to take Backer out of the game.
“Obviously it’s a tough spot, but I mean, you can’t think about it when you’re on the mound.” Stephen said about the pressure, “You’ve just got to attack the guys in front of you.”
This was one of several dramatic endings for the Boilers on the way to their 14-0 start.
“These guys aren’t afraid.” Greg Goff said of his players, “When we get down, they’re not afraid. When there’s a big pitch to make or a big hit to get, they’re not afraid.”
The Boilermakers will face Dayton, Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Alexander Field.