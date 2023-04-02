A single by Connor Caskenette scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to continue a two-out rally, but it was not enough for the Boilermakers to come back from as they fell 7-3.
After Mother Nature played the April Fools Day joke yesterday with temperatures unable to reach a playable 28 degrees, the Purdue baseball team (11-14, 2-3 Big Ten) took on Northwestern (3-18, 1-1 Big Ten) in a doubleheader Sunday at Alexander Field.
The Boilermakers and Wildcats pitched three up, three down in the first, allowing both fielding teams to get off the field quickly for a fast first inning.
The Purdue infielders continued to stay busy with ground ball hits from Northwestern. However, more clean fielding and a swinging strikeout thrown by junior pitcher Jonathan Blackwell gave the Boilermakers another three up three down half-inning.
Wildcats senior pitcher Michael Farinelli threw two strikeouts to cap off the fourth straight three up, three down inning to keep the game clean with no hits through the first two innings.
Though senior left fielder Luke Tanner got the first hit of the game for Northwestern with a fly ball landing in the center field gap, a long throw from Purdue junior catcher Connor Caskenette reached second base for a clean tagout after Tanner attempted to steal.
A home run ball hit just over the center field wall by senior center fielder Griffin Arnone gave the Wildcats their first offensive spark in the fourth inning to make it a 1-0 game.
Another single hit by senior right fielder Stephen Hrustich extended the inning, but the second steal attempt for Northwestern in the game was shut down as a tagout got out number three to get the large Alexander Field crowd cheering.
While senior right fielder Jake Jarvis was able to advance to first base off of a walk, a fly out to center field with two outs kept the Boilermakers hitless through four innings keeping the score at 1-0 Wildcats.
Farinelli recorded his second walk to get sophomore designated hitter Camden Melvin on base and a sacrifice groundout hit by third baseman Jo Stevens advanced Melvin to second base, but once again Purdue’s offensive attack was shut down ending the fifth inning.
For the second time today, Tanner registered a hit as he sneaked the ball just inside the third base line for a double. After that, a sacrifice bunt play advanced him to third base to put Northwestern in scoring position and a ball that flew into the center field gap allowed Tanner to cross home plate for the Wildcats’ second run.
In the middle of the inning with a 1-2 count with two outs in the top of the sixth, junior pitcher and Houston transfer Jackson Dannelley came in to record a crucial strikeout to stop the bleeding from Northwestern at just 2-0.
Albrecht finally got it going offensively for Purdue with a single and senior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. recorded his twelfth stolen base of the season to advance to second. A single from Jarvis and a throw not made in time got Bolton to the plate to get the Boilermakers on the board, cutting the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Purdue fielding team continued to dominate in the top of the seventh inning with a three up, three down performance including two pop fly outs and a foul out catch to keep the score at 2-1.
After a diving catch to get Melvin out at first base, junior shortstop Tony Livermore fumbled a ground ball giving Northwestern its first error of the game and allowed Stevens to reach first base, but the next two batters were retired out to end the inning.
Tanner set the tone offensively for the Wildcats once again going three for three at bat getting another single hit into center field. A sacrifice bunt advancing Tanner to third and a sacrifice walk advancing Arnone to first, forced a pitching change for Purdue with junior Aaron Suval throwing two strikes in his debut.
Senior second baseman Evan Minarovic hit a double just missing the Boilermaker outfielder’s glove to get two runners home, extending the lead to 4-1 in the eighth inning. The carnage continued for Northwestern as another two runners crossed the plate to make it a 7-1 run game, but a flyout finally ended the eighth inning for Purdue.
A late rally by the Boilermakers with junior second baseman Paul Toetz getting a single and Jarvis getting a walk gave Purdue a much needed spark. A single hit by Caskenette got Toetz home and a single hit by Melvin got Jarvis home to cut the lead to 4 runs in the eighth inning.
Another walk given up by Northwestern got the bases loaded and while getting the tying run to the plate for the Boilermakers. However after these plays, a strikeout quickly ended the inning with three runners left stranded on base.
A 1-2-3 inning by Suval gave Purdue a chance in the top of the ninth inning, but a full count strikeout by Northwestern junior pitcher Ben Grable and two flyouts to left field gave the Wildcats the win 7-3.
The Boilermakers ended the day with five hits and 13 strikeouts. The three pitchers for Purdue had a combined four strikeouts also.
The Boilermakers will face off against the Wildcats in game 2 at 4 p.m. This game will air on Big Ten +.