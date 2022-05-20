The stakes were simple heading into Friday's game against Maryland.
If Purdue had won, it would have clinched a spot in the Big Ten Tournament finishing eighth in the conference, the last place eligible. If Maryland had won, it would have clinched the Big Ten regular season title.
Purdue (29-19, 9-12 Big Ten) lost to Maryland (44-10, 18-5 Big Ten), 18-7 on Friday night. It was the second game of the three-game series, which ends the Big Ten's regular season.
By virtue of the win, the No. 14 Terrapins clinched a tie for 2022 Big Ten regular-season champs.
For the 1st time in 51 years, @TerpsBaseball are B1G Champions. 👏 pic.twitter.com/eMx5HDpxfV— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 21, 2022
The Terrapins excel at hitting home runs, evidenced by them leading the Big Ten with 115, second in NCAA. They didn’t wait long to add to that total, as the second batter of the game hit a solo home run to open Friday's contest
The Terrapins hit six home runs during Friday night's win.
“Life and baseball, it’s about the same,” head coach Greg Goff said after the game. “Sometimes, tough things happen to you and you got to be resilient. We talk about that all the time in our program and what better way to come out (Saturday), against the best team in the league, on our field, on Senior Day, and win.”
Junior right fielder Cam Thompson leads the Boilers in both RBIs with 51. He added to that total in the second inning with an RBI double to open the scoring for the Boilermakers. Junior center fielder followed with a single that brought Thompson home to make the score, 2-1, in favor of Purdue.
Junior pitcher Wyatt Wendell faced runners on second and third with just one out in the third inning. Wendell stuck out the next two batters, keeping the Boiler lead intact.
Wendell walked a batter with the bases loaded to tie the game in the fourth inning, 2-2, but got out of the inning with a groundout.
Two errors in the fifth inning cost the Boilermakers two runs and knocked Wendell out of the game. An RBI double by Maryland made the score 5-2.
Purdue senior third baseman Troy Viola hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to make it 5-3. Sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz followed with a home run to tie the game at 5-5.
Maryland responded in the sixth inning with a two-run home run, taking a two-run lead, 7-5, a lead it would not relinquish.
Maryland centerfielder Chris Alleyne, who leads the Big Ten in home runs hit a three-run homer in the seventh to further extend the Terrapin lead to 10-5. An RBI double and a wild pitch brought in two more runs before the inning ended. at 12-5.
After seven unanswered Maryland runs, Thompson hit a solo home run in the eighth inning. Junior centerfielder Curtis Washington Jr. hit an RBI double to cut the Maryland lead to 12-7. The Boilers had the chance to cut into the lead even further with the bases loaded, but a strikeout and groundout erased their chances.
A ninth inning that featured three separate Maryland home runs and six runs overlock closed the door on a Boiler comeback.
Purdue will have one more chance to beat Maryland and make the Tournament. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcasted on BTN. Rain is forecast all day Saturday and will likely impact the schedule.
“I want these guys to have an opportunity,” Goff said. “You know, I would hate for their season to end by not playing the game right now. And I think our guys are ready.”
Both teams, along with groundskeepers and umpires will determine if the game can be played on Saturday. The Terps have a 9 p.m. flight to catch out of Chicago, so the latest the game might be able to be started could be late afternoon. If the teams cannot start by then, the game will be canceled and Maryland will win the Big Ten outright and Purdue will earn the final spot in the Tournament.
• if Purdue finishes eighth in the Big Ten, it will play Maryland in the first game fo the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament next week in Omaha, Nebraska. The Boilers possibly can finish seventh, depending on their result on Saturday and other teams' scores, too.