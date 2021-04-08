After a 2-1 series loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes this past weekend, the Purdue baseball team aims to redeem itself with games against Penn State and Michigan State in a 3-team pod in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday.
Purdue ranks near the bottom of the 14-team conference in batting (11th), pitching (12th), and fielding (12th) according to the Big Ten’s website.
Penn State (6-11) ranks ninth, 10th and 10th in those areas, respectively. Even with Penn State entering the game with below-average rankings, the Nittany Lions have gained some momentum after winning two of three against Rutgers.
Head coach Greg Goff said the need to eliminate fly balls as a key to creating offensive opportunities for the Boilermakers. Purdue flew out 18 times during the Iowa series, according to the Purdue baseball website.
Redshirt freshman first baseman Cam Thompson kept it simple.
“Just put the ball in play and eliminate strikeouts,” he said.
Purdue’s offense ranks last in the Big Ten for slugging percentage, RBIs, runs and hits. It is also second-worst for on-base percentage, at .327.
Michigan State (9-9) is currently tied with Iowa in win percentage. The even .500 records ranks the team in the middle of the conference.
The Spartans are ranked fourth in batting average, .271, according to the Big Ten.
Thompson said the Purdue pitchers have to come out and throw strikes. The rest of the defense has to be there to “back ‘em up” on any hits.
“It’s nine against one,” Thompson said.
The Boilermakers’ team ERA currently ranks at 12th in the conference at 6.53 runs per nine innings. The average league-wide ERA was 4.88 in 2018, according to the NCAA’s website.
Goff stressed that the The Boilermakers need to focus on their pitching.
“Any time you face a really quality offense like those guys, you gotta do a good job of locating your pitches and getting out in front of the hitters,” Goff said. “If we can do that and control the tempo of the game, we have a good chance of beating those guys this weekend.”
Even if the pitchers cannot find strikeouts, Michigan State has a low slugging percentage at .384, meaning they don’t hit many extra base hits. Since they have a high batting average and low slugging percentage, a lot of plays will be made at first base.
Thompson will be in position, ready to capitalize on those plays, and Goff said he has full trust in his ability.
Goff praised his work ethic and the personality that he brings to the program.
“I just love Cam, he’s a wonderful young man that works extremely hard,” Goff said.
Thompson will play an important role as the Boilermakers look to gain momentum and fight to get back in the thick of things in Big Ten play.