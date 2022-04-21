Purdue baseball returns to Alexander Field this weekend to kick off a seven-game homestand that starts with Belmont on Friday.
The Belmont Bruins (23-14, 9-3 Ohio Valley) lead their conference defensively with the least errors, highest fielding percentage and most put-outs. Similar to the Boilermakers (22-10, 4-6 Big Ten), Belmont got off to a hot start this season with an early 10-game win streak but struggled to win important series in early April.
The Boilermakers dropped a close revenge game on the road to Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday after the Flames put up 3 runs with two outs in the eighth inning. UIC’s closer Tanner Shears recorded his fifth save in six games to ensure a 9-6 Purdue loss.
The Bruins also played a rematch game on Tuesday to a non-conference team and also picked up a loss after failing to overcome a tie-breaking 3-run inning. Belmont’s starting pitcher in that game lasted less than 2.5 innings on average in his seven prior starts and also holds the highest opposing batting average on the team.
Both teams have only played one game since last weekend and both opted for a non-traditional starter earlier in the week to save their arms for the weekend.
Junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz, who has the lowest Boiler ERA and the second-most strikeouts in the Big Ten, should be expected to take the mound this weekend and look to preserve a 6-0 record. Belmont’s Jalen Borders boasts a 2.44 ERA through 48 innings pitched and may be one of the more challenging pitchers Purdue will face in the series.
The Boilermaker’s offense relied on junior designated hitter CJ Valdez’s bat to stay in the game on Tuesday against UIC. Valdez contributed five of the team’s six RBIs and blasted two home runs, his first as a Boiler. Without its DH, Purdue would have batted .115 as only three players besides Valdez recorded a hit.