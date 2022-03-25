Purdue has had the best start to a season in program history, beginning the season 17-1. The team has been extremely successful so far in non-conference play, and the team hopes to continue that success into Big Ten play.
The Boilermakers’ Big Ten play will kick off with a three-game series at home against Ohio State on Friday at 4 p.m.
“We don’t really need to change much — what we’re doing is winning,” freshman pitcher Khal Stephen said. “Just stick with our processes. Don’t make it a bigger deal than it is.”
Purdue’s offense has been firing on all cylinders. The Boilermakers score an average of 7.5 runs per game and have scored 4 or more runs in each game, except for the singular game they lost.
“We’re really excited to compete against the other Big Ten teams,” junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz said. “All the games that we’ve played so far have prepared us for Big Ten play this season.”
Sophomore first baseman Cam Thompson leads the team in home runs and runs batted in with five home runs and 28 RBI.
“(Thompson) has what I call those unseen hours when no one’s around,” head coach Greg Goff said after the doubleheader sweep against Illinois State. “That guy’s in the cage all the time. He wakes up wanting to get better every day.”
The incredible run support has also greatly helped Purdue’s bullpen.
“Even if we get down early, we know there’s always a chance that (the offense) is going to come back,” Smeltz said.
The Boilermakers have had five walk-off wins this season.
“Obviously, having runs behind you makes you feel more confident and want to attack,” Stephen said. “It’s been great and the energy is great in the dugout.”
One notable thing about the Purdue bullpen is the amount of freshmen in important positions. Freshman pitcher Troy Wansing holds the team’s lowest earned runs average at 1.33 and was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Stephen has stepped up as one of Purdue’s late inning relievers and holds a team leading two saves.
“(Wansing and Stephen are) just two of the hardest workers on the team,” Smeltz said. “They’re also leaders on this team. I’ve been really impressed with their poise and confidence on the mound.”
Purdue is undefeated at home, with its sole loss being to Illinois State at Bloomington-Normal in an extra inning thriller that saw Purdue come back from down 2 runs in the ninth inning to tie the game.