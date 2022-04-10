Purdue struggled to string together runs after a monstrous 17-run outing in its previous meeting with Indiana, leaving a total of 10 runners on base and only capitalizing three times when they had runners in scoring position.
The Boilermakers (20-7, 2-4 Big Ten) lost to the Hoosiers (12-17, 2-3 Big Ten) 10-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. got on base first to open the game. A throwing error by Indiana allowed junior designated hitter CJ Valdez to get on base and Washington Jr. to take second. A dual steal by the two advanced them to second and third.
A sacrifice-fly by junior third baseman Cam Thompson allowed Washington Jr. to score for the first run of the contest. Thompson leads the Big Ten in runs batted in with 39 RBIs.
Sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz, who transferred from IU to Purdue, hit a single up the middle to bring Valdez home in his first at bat.
Indiana struck back in the third inning with a two-run home run that the wind helped carry over the left field wall.
Freshman pitcher Troy Wansing hit a batter to load the bases with no outs. The Hoosiers hit a ground ball that led to a double play but still allowed a run to score.
The packed crowd applauded the double play, despite the run allowed. Wansing struck out the next batter to get out of the inning while the Hoosiers led 3-2.
A walk, hit by pitch and stolen base placed IU runners on first and third to begin the fourth inning. An RBI single made the score 4-2 and forced a pitching change for Purdue.
Tragedy struck once more, brining in yet another Hoosier after a single to left field. Another run was tacked on with a pop-out, in which the third base runner tagged up, but the bleeding stopped after a line-out ended the inning.
An RBI single in the fifth inning made the score 7-2. The Hoosiers had scored in three straight innings, while the Boilermakers remained stagnant and scoreless in those innings.
It seemed to be a pattern as the Boilermaker’s bullpen have had their struggles recently, giving up eight runs against Indiana State in a 10-6 loss, nine runs in an 11-8 loss to Illinois and seven runs in an 11-10 loss to Illinois.
The Boilermakers had a chance to begin their comeback in the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out.
The Indiana second baseman ended their hopes, diving and catching a lightly hit ball and threw back to first to record a double play and end the inning.
After being held scoreless since the first inning, Purdue finally capitalized on having a runner in scoring position, Valdez hit a single through the middle that gave junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote the opportunity to score and bring the score to 7-3.
A strikeout ended the inning before the Boilermakers could continue chipping away at the Hoosier lead.
Indiana responded in the next inning, scoring a run to make the score 8-3. A two-run home run by Indiana would extend their lead to 10-3.
Purdue were held scoreless in the final three innings leading to the 10-3 loss, tying up the series 1-1.
The next game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 5:25 p.m. and will be shown BTN+.