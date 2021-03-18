Five — that’s the total number of innings the Purdue baseball team has led an opponent this season out of 66.
With two weeks of lackluster baseball under their belt, the Purdue Boilermakers (1-7) crawl into Bloomington this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) in a three-game series. The Boilers enter the series on a seven-game losing streak after dropping three games to Nebraska and being swept by Michigan.
Purdue’s losing streak is in part due to an inability to score runs at opportune moments. The Boilers have been outscored by a total of 42 runs in the first two weeks of play.
The plan to attack Michigan was to increase offensive aggression, but thanks to powerful Wolverine hitters, the Boilermakers never implemented that strategy.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” senior outfielder Miles Simington said. “Baseball is a tough game, they took advantage of their opportunities more than we did, plain and simple — especially offensively.”
The first two weeks of stadium-hopping will cease with the return to Indiana, but the Boilers will not be welcomed with open arms or friendly competition.
Indiana has the top-rated pitching attack and second-highest fielding defense in the Big Ten conference. With a total of 89 strikeouts, a .127 opponent batting average and only one walked batter, the Hoosiers will be the hardest opponent to score on thus far.
“We will definitely play some small ball if we have to,” head coach Greg Goff said. “I think the biggest thing for me is that I want our team to play like we can play.”
The Boilermakers’ early struggles will have them clinging to any advantage they can take. Fortunately for them, a few bright spots came out of the Michigan series.
Senior outfielders Ben Nisle and Miles Simington have emerged as the top hitters for the Boilermaker offense. Nisle boasts a team-high .767 slugging percentage, his average number of bases per at-bat. Against Michigan, Nisle hit two home runs and was the only player on either team to do so.
“We have a really good group of guys,” Simington said. “I think we’re good enough. We’re just piecing everything together. I’m very hopeful we’ll be able to piece a full game together both pitching and offensively.”
Simington finished just behind Nisle in the Michigan series, but his contributions from the start of the season have him leading the team in key categories. Simington is batting .400 and currently holds a nine-game hitting streak. His .484 on-base percentage, which includes 10 hits, makes him the most effective Boilermaker hitter.
Strong hitters are more than welcomed by this struggling Purdue offense, but it will take more than two players to beat the Hoosiers.
Along with their top-ranked pitching unit, the Hoosiers have four hitters performing above a .300 batting average. Each hitter has at least three runs.
“To beat good teams, you gotta pitch,” Goff said, “you gotta play defense and you gotta hit when it counts.”