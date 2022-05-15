In a battle for the No. 8 spot of the Big Ten standings and the final spot in the Big Ten tournament, Purdue won two out of three games against Northwestern to retain the No. 8 spot.
The Boilermakers (29-17, 9-10 Big Ten) defeated the Wildcats (22-25, 8-13 Big Ten) in both the first and last game of the series, but they lost the middle game.
Purdue was tied with Northwestern for the eighth spot entering the third and final game of the series, according to Purdue Sports. Freshman pitcher Troy Wansing pitched until the sixth inning without giving up a run, helping the Boilers clinch a 7-2 win.
Four separate Boilermakers had at least one run batted in.
The sixth inning contained the most runs for Purdue. Senior shortstop Evan Albrecht had a two-RBI double, and senior catcher Steve Ramirez followed with an RBI single to push the Boilermakers' lead to 5-0.
Purdue lost the second game 11-1. Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. scored the Boilers’ sole run of the game.
Five pitchers took the mound for Purdue, with sophomore pitcher Wyatt Wendell being credited the loss.
Northwestern pitcher Michael Farinelli pitched the entire game for the Wildcats, throwing 107 pitches and striking out seven batters.
For the first time this season, junior third baseman Cam Thompson was kept off base, snapping his 44 consecutive game on-base streak.
In their first game, a 14-8 win for Purdue, the Boilermakers rode a 5-run rally in the fourth inning and a four-run rally in the seventh to victory.
Thompson hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning.
Three separate Boilermakers, junior centerfielder Curtis Washington Jr., senior third baseman Troy Viola and sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz, totaled three hits during the contest.
Purdue’s final three games pits them against Maryland in its final series of the season, which begins Thursday at 6 p.m.