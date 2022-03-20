Junior starting pitcher Wyatt Wendell pitched six innings and gave up only one run. He was succeeded by senior pitcher Kyle Wade, who went two innings giving up only one run.
The Boilermakers (16-1) returned to Alexander Field to avenge their first loss of the season to Illinois State (7-7) on March 17th by defeating the Redbirds 9-2, taking the first game of the double header.
The Boilermakers came into today No. 6 in Division I baseball in total steals.
The team’s leading base stealer, junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. stole second in the bottom of the first, but the throw from the catcher went wide of the second baseman, allowing him to take third as well. A short fly ball into left field by junior designated hitter CJ Valdez fell in time, allowing Washington Jr. to take home.
The Boilermakers went ahead 1-0. They ended the day with four stolen bases.
A subsequent home run by sophomore first baseman Cam Thompson flew past the left field wall to bring the Boiler lead to 3-0.
Illinois State brought in a new pitcher, junior Graham Brunner, for the second inning. Brunner got two outs but gave up a single to senior shortstop Evan Albrecht. Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. squeezed a ball through to get a hit and earn a double and bring Albrecht to third. A lineout by Washington Jr. would save Brunner and get him out of the inning.
After going two innings without giving up a hit, Wendell gave up a single and a walk to put two runners on base with no outs. Wendell had a chance to turn a double play, but threw the ball too high for the second baseman to corral in time to get the second out. A single to left field brought home the runner on third.
Graduate student third baseman Troy Viola was unable to corral a ball chopped into the dirt in time to pick up the final out of the inning. Facing loaded bases, Wendell struck out the Redbird batter in three pitches to escape the inning.
Wendell didn’t allow any other runs until he was replaced by Kyle Wade in the top of the seventh.
Wade threw two scoreless innings until giving up an RBI double in the top of the ninth.
An RBI single by sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz in the third brought the Purdue lead to 4-1. With just one out and runners on third and first, the Boilers had a chance to have another multi-run inning, but a double play took those chances away.
A wild pitch got past the Illinois State catcher in the bottom of the fourth, allowing Albrecht to score and extend the Boiler lead to 5-1. Bolton Jr. scored off another wild pitch, and Purdue was up 6-1.
A double by Thompson threatened further damage and another wild pitch that brought him to third did little to help, however a strikeout would once again prevent Purdue from inflicting further damage.
Washington Jr. hit a home run, his first of the season, in the bottom of the sixth to give Purdue a 7-1 lead. A two RBI double by Toetz would add on to the Purdue lead to bring it to 9-1.
The second game of the double header began at 4:30.