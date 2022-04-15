Purdue continued today with their habit of scoring early, often and a lot. Within just the first inning, junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote hit a perfect ball down the right field line to get a double and an RBI to add to a strident 5-0 lead.
The Purdue baseball team (22-8, 4-5 Big Ten) played the second of a three-game weekend series against the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-19, 4-7 Big Ten) Friday night and once again saw its offense path the way to a 11 to 5 victory to even the series 1-1.
Designated hitter, Josh Spiegel, stepped up to bat for Penn State in the seventh inning, representing the tying run, Purdue senior pitcher Eric Hildebrand came into the game on lock.
The right-handed pitcher posted five strikeouts and didn’t allow a single hit in eighth and ninth innings to close out the game for the Boilermakers.
In the first game of the series on Thursday night, Purdue fell 12-7 in a battle of the bats. While the Boilermakers were able to score, pitching woes from five different pitchers allowed Penn State to go on huge 8-4 and 3-0 runs in the third and fourth innings respectively.
This game seemed to be the same, except Purdue was on the winning end, with the Boilermakers jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
A single and a stolen base junior outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. gave the Purdue offense a spark. With junior infielder CJ Valdez being hit by a pitch and sophomore outfielder Cam Thompson getting a double, the Boilermakers looked poised to get into a groove.
Two consecutive errors by Penn State outfielders allowed for senior infielder Evan Albrecht to get to second base, which kept the bases loaded. The double eventually led Valdez and Thompson to score, giving Purdue a 4-0 lead with Albrecht still on base.
Penn State had some response to Purdue’s big run early, scoring two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning to cut into the lead and make the score 5-2 heading into the second inning.
Penn State’s fielding and pitching had more struggle leading to another run scored for Purdue. The Nittany Lion shortstop had a mishandle on an easy double play to end the inning and as a result, only one Purdue batter was out.
Penn State pitcher Kellan Tulio then proceeded to throw eight straight balls to force two walks and a score. Sophomore infielder Paul Toetz hit a single that allowed junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote to score to make it a 7-2 game at the end of the third inning.
Albrecht hit a triple to start the fourth inning leading to him scoring a run off of a Penn State wild pitch, making it an 8-2 game. With the hit, Albrecht increased his streak of 22 games on-base.
In the fifth inning, center fielder Washington Jr. duplicated Bolton’s previous play, hitting a single and then proceeding to steal a base allowing Bolton to score and expand on the lead 9-2.
Penn State didn’t give up easily, and answered with two runs off of a walk and a wild pitch. Nittany Lions Billy Gerlott then hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to make it a 4-run game.
In an effort to keep Penn State’s attack to a minimum, Purdue escaped a huge jam in the bottom of the seventh inning as the pitching for the Boilermakers walked three straight Nittany Lion batters to load the bases. This led to a pitching change for Purdue where Hildebrand was able to close out the inning without giving up any more runs.
Starting Purdue junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz finished his day pitching six innings, allowing 5 runs on seven hits and getting seven strikeouts.
The eighth inning began with Valdez being walked and Thompson hitting a single. Albrecht then hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Valdez and Thompson to put them in scoring position. In an interesting turn of events, graduate infielder Troy Viola, who has an average of .308 this season, was intentionally walked by Penn State to load the bases.
The Boilermakers were able to capitalize on Penn State pitching errors once again as Lanzarote was walked to load the bases for Purdue and get an RBI. Junior infielder Jake Parr, who came in as a pinch hitter, was hit by a pitch leading another runner to score to push the lead to 11-5.
Purdue was able to hold on for the last two innings and win the game 11-5.
Purdue will play the third and tiebreaker game of the three-game series tomorrow with the first pitch to be thrown at 1 p.m. This game will be streamed on Big Ten+.