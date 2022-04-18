The Purdue baseball team suffered its second series loss of the season over the weekend when it went on the road to face Penn State in University Park.
Both losses came after near-comebacks from the Boilermakers (22-9, 4-6), who found themselves in 3-plus-run-deficits by the end of the third inning on Thursday and the end of the sixth on Saturday.
The team’s worst loss came in that first Thursday game, which ended 12-7 after Penn State scored 8 runs in the third. That inning saw every Nittany Lion (14-19, 5-7) batter make a plate appearance, with double appearances from Derek Cease, Cole Bartels and Jay Harry.
The team recorded five hits, 7 of the Lions’ runs came before they’d suffered two outs, and the Boilers changed pitchers twice in the inning. The run erased a 4-0 lead Purdue had built with eight plate appearances and three hits of its own and put the Boilermakers in a deficit from which they wouldn’t escape.
The team gave up 3 more runs in the next inning but managed to hold the Lions scoreless through the eighth while scoring 3 more runs as part of a comeback attempt. Two of the runs in the sixth inning came from junior right fielder Jake Jarvis and graduate third baseman Troy Viola stealing home plate in the span of three at-bats.
Viola and Jarvis hit their way on-base and advanced themselves with wild pitches and walks, helping the Boilers maintain their conference-leading 88% stolen base percentage. The team is now 82-93 on the season and has stolen 23 more bases than the next-best team, Maryland, has even attempted. Viola and Jarvis’ runs would be Purdue’s last of the day, as Penn State buckled down and shut the team out on just three hits over the last three innings.
The second loss of the weekend, Saturday afternoon’s 7-5 loss, was a more sedated affair that followed a similar pattern. After the teams combined for 4 runs in the first inning, Penn State broke a three-and-a-half-inning stalemate with a pair of 2-run innings in the fifth and sixth.
Purdue mounted another 3-run comeback in the seventh and got the game to a 1-run deficit. With two outs and the bases loaded, junior right fielder Sam Franco stepped up to the plate with a chance to drive in the game-tying and go-ahead runs with a single swing.
Three swings later, he struck out. The Boilers didn’t get on base again for the rest of the game, and Penn State took the series.
The Boilers’ lone win was a Friday afternoon 11-5 blowout that got as bad as 9-2 by the fifth inning. The effectively game-sealing first inning saw all nine Boilermakers come to the plate to combine for a pair of RBI doubles, back-to-back fielding errors by Penn State’s second baseman that let sophomore first baseman Cam Thompson and senior shortstop Evan Albrecht get on base and scored junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr.
Junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz earned the win in that game, extending his record to 6-0. He threw 112 pitches over 6.1 innings, struck out seven of the 12 batters Purdue sat down over the nine innings, walked just three batters and allowed 3 runs to raise his 2.86 ERA just above senior Landon Weins’ 2.76. No other Purdue pitcher threw more than 4.1 innings on the weekend, as freshman Troy Wansing did in his starting stint Saturday.