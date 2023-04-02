In his first ever start at Alexander Field, a walk-off solo home run by Lukas Cook at the bottom of the tenth inning gave Purdue the win at 4-3 against Northwestern.
“It’s an amazing feeling, I mean it can’t really get off to a better start than that,” Cook said. “I think the team is excited, the morale is good and it hopefully gets us going for the rest of the run in the Big Ten.”
Purdue’s (12-14, 3-3 Big Ten) late rally came up short in the first game of the doubleheader against Northwestern (3-19, 1-2). The Boilermakers lost 7-3 but won the rubber game of the series to even their conference record.
“No doubt it’s such a great team win for us,” head coach Greg Goff said. “We could have easily laid down, but our guys were so resilient and just kept fighting to find a way to win a really big series for us this weekend.”
The score remained tied 0-0 through two innings with the defenses for both teams standing strong, not allowing any hits.
While the Wildcats drew first with a single to right field, hit by sophomore Bennett Markinson, a double play made from a cross-field throw by senior shortstop Evan Albrecht got the nearly full Alexander Field crowd to their feet.
Junior designated hitter Lukas Cook got his second hit of the year in the third inning, advancing on a single. But the momentum did not last long, as the back-to-back inning-ending double plays ended the third.
Purdue took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The run barrage began when a fly ball got lost in the sun and dropped to the turf, giving Northwestern its first error of the game and allowing junior second baseman Paul Toetz to be safe at first base.
Two walks surrendered by Wildcats pitcher Sam Garewal loaded the bases for the Boilermakers. A sacrifice flyout and an RBI double, hit by senior first baseman Jake Parr, got three runners home.
After Northwestern’s only hit back in the third inning, the Purdue fielding team shut down the Wildcats. Capped off by a diving grab from senior right fielder Sam Franco, Northwestern was unable to do anything through six innings.
“What a defensive effort (Albrecht and Toetz) had all day long,” Goff said. They put on a clinic today with double plays and making plays. It was amazing to watch.”
Junior catcher Connor Caskenette did it all in the bottom of the sixth inning getting a single, advancing to second base off of a sacrifice groundout and to third on a wild pitch, but Purdue was unable to capitalize.
Just when everything looked bleak for the Wildcats, senior center fielder Griffin Arnone hit his second solo shot of the series to right center to get Northwestern on the board. A double hitting the wall kept the Wildcats in scoring position, but the Boilermaker defense stood tall again with junior pitcher C.J. Backer only surrendering the one run.
The fourth 1-2-3 inning by Purdue saw Backer get his 17th strikeout, but offensively, the Boilermakers also went 1-2-3 to keep the score at 3-1 at the end of the eighth inning.
A lead-off single by Northwestern junior shortstop Tony Livermore and a surrendered walk kept the Wildcats alive in the ninth inning. Another single by sophomore catcher Alex Calarco got Livermore home to close the scoring gap to 3-2.
Yet another single tied the game at 3-3, but confusion from senior right fielder Stephen Hrustich was costly as he was tagged out at second base. Backer threw a strikeout to end the inning.
Senior third baseman Jo Stevens was walked and senior right fielder Jake Jarvis hit a sacrifice fly to advance Stevens to second base, but again, the Boilermakers could not capitalize, sending the game into extra innings.
A walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the tenth inning by Cook gave Purdue the win as he was mobbed by his team at the plate. The win evened the Boilers’ conference record at 3-3.
“Our coaches always keep us locked in no matter what the score is,” Cook said. “Once they scored those two runs it was devastating but everyone kept their heads up and we just knew that we weren’t going to lose that game.”
Purdue pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and the Boilermakers got six hits in the game.
Purdue will be back at Alexander Field when they take on Evansville, Indiana, on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. This game will air on Big Ten+.