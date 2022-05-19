Purdue put up a respectable seven runs, but that was still not enough to overcome the 14-run onslaught by the No. 14 ranked team in the country, Maryland Thursday night in Alexander Field.
The Boilermakers (29-18, 9-11 Big Ten) lost the first game of their three-game series against the league-leading Terrapins (43-10, 17-5 Big Ten). The series is the final one of the regular season for both teams.
The series is important to both teams as Maryland can lock up the regular-season title and Purdue could secure eighth place, earning it a trip to the Big Ten Tournament next week.
After being held scoreless for four innings and being down big, Purdue finally cracked the Terrapin’s shell in the bottom of the fifth. An infield groundout allowed junior third baseman Cam Thompson to score from third base, making the score 13-1 at the end of the fifth inning.
Purdue began to snap back against the Terrapins in the seventh inning with a three-run rally capped off by a two RBI double by junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr.
The Boilermakers drew closer with the help of senior first baseman Ryan Howe, who hit a three run homer in the bottom of the eighth, cutting the Maryland lead to 13-7.
“It’s meant everything,” Howe said of his HR at Alexander Field. “They’ve given me so much, given me an opportunity to come here and play. It’s a blessing to put on this uniform every day and be able to do something fun.”
Maryland scored first with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Sophomore pitcher CJ Backer escaped the inning without giving up further damage.
Things did not improve for Backer in the second, with an RBI double and a three-run home run. By the end of the second inning, the Terrapins had four hits, all for extra bases.
Maryland singled in the third, which was immediately followed by another home run which forced the Boilers to replace Backer.
“We just got to locate,” head coach Greg Goff said after the game. “CJ (Backer) was probably a little elevated … We just didn't really locate the fastball. And if you miss with an elevated pitch on these guys. They’ve hit a 100 or something homeruns for a reason. It’s not just us.”
Maryland has 115 home runs on the year, leading the Big Ten by 26.
Purdue went three up, three down in the first two innings before placing runners in scoring position in the third, but a strikeout would end the Boilers' hopes at that time.
“You just can't give these guys a lot,” Goff said. “You know, they're good. And so if you give them free outs, or extra outs, they're gonna get you and they did tonight early in the game.”
The fourth inning was a continuation of the Boilermaker woes. A Terrapin runner stole two bases to reach third after reaching base on a walk. He then scored off of an RBI single.
Another Terrapin run was driven in by a ball that fell just short of the right field wall. Right fielder Jake Jarvis had a chance to catch the ball, but tripped on the outfield wall before he could catch up to the ball, allowing a run to score.
A sacrifice fly brought the Terrapin lead to double digits, ending the fourth inning with Maryland leading, 10-0.
Maryland designated hitter Ian Petrutz hit a home run in the fifth inning that everyone in the ballpark and neighboring vicinity could tell would be one as soon as they heard the sound of the bat.
An infield groundball allowed another run to score, adding further insult to injury. The Boilermakers faced a 13-run deficit after giving up at least one run in each of the first five innings.
Senior Pitcher Ricky Castro had held the Terrapins scoreless for three straight innings while the offense scored seven runs.
Maryland answered with a home run in the top of the ninth to make the score 14-7. In the home half of the ninth, Curtis Washington singled, but was later called out trying to steal.
Washington Jr. stood on second base after either in disbelief or in protest of the call. Afterwards, CJ Valdez struck out and Troy Viola flied out to end the game.
The second game of the series is scheduled to begin Friday at 5 p.m. at Alexander Field and will be broadcasted on BTN.