Honorary-tiny-teammate Graham Teyema was the star of the show at the baseball team’s Halloween Bash Thursday night.
Players dressed in costumes hosted a quick one-inning scrimmage, then let the kids who came out to support the team on the field to meet the players as they handed out candy.
Head coach Greg Goff was dressed as Gru from “Despicable Me” surrounded by an entourage of four players dressed as minions. Goff said he chose his costume because he and his staff thought it’d be perfect for the event, and they randomly selected the players who were minions.
However, 12-year-old Teyema stole the show with his King Tut costume.
Teyema was born with Singleton-Merten syndrome, a rare gene mutation. He joined the Purdue baseball team through the organization Team Impact last September during a live signing.
Team Impact is an organization that pairs children living with chronic or life-threatening illness with a college team. Goff first partnered with Team Impact when he was head coach at Alabama before becoming head coach at Purdue in 2019, where he continued his partnership.
“He’s helped me appreciate things, like the grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Bolton said. “Being around (Teyema) is just great. He brings life. He’s just amazing.”
Sophomore pitcher Carter Doorn, dressed as an alien, pitched to Teyema. Teyema hit the ball and then was wheeled around the bases by senior outfielder Mike Bolton Jr., who was dressed as a skeleton.
The fans in the stadium were overjoyed for Teyema, chanting “King Tut! King Tut!” as he approached home plate, where the baseball team waited to welcome him home.