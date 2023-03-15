Purdue baseball returned to Alexander Field for its first home game of the year, beating Northern Illinois 14-5 with another explosive showing at the plate.
Despite temperatures in the mid- to high-40s and a 4 p.m. Wednesday start during spring break, head coach Gregg Goff said it was the best crowd he's seen in his five home openers.
The Boilermakers (9-7) just wrapped a 15-game tour of southern sites to start the season which ended on an 0-3 weekend against last year’s national champions, No. 3 Ole Miss. During the opening stretch, the Boilers averaged exactly 10 hits per game and just over 8.5 runs.
"I was disappointed that we went 0-3 down there," Goff said, "but there was a lot of positive things that happened down there. I think the main reason why we were so disappointed was because we felt like we let a game or two go against the No. 3 team in the country in that environment."
Purdue kept the Huskies (3-13) off the board for the first three innings while Khal Stephen, who picked up the win, remained on the mound. The offense put up four runs while Stephen retired nine of the 10 batters he faced and picked up a strikeout per inning before C.J. Backer replaced him at the start of the fourth.
Stephen's brief return to the mound was still an inning longer than the two he he pitched in the first game of the Ole Miss series and he allowed eight fewer runs.
"After the outing at Ole Miss, we just wanted to get (Stephen) out there, comfortable, back at home and things like that," Goff said. "He did really well. I was really pleased with him and Backer today."
Backer let up a run in his first inning after a sac fly proved effective with runners on second and third base. The Boilers made it out of the fourth, letting up only the one run, as moments later, Connor Caskennette fired across the diamond to second base, stopping the Huskies’ first stealing attempt of the evening.
In the half inning to follow, Purdue cycled through the order and tacked on an additional five runs, extending its lead to 9-1. Paul Toetz drove in a pair of runs with a line-drive single that sailed just past a diving Husky shortstop’s glove. A few batters later, Jake Parr cleared the bases with a two-out triple.
Sticking to goose eggs or big innings, the Boilermakers went up by nine runs in the seventh when Jake Jarvis poked a two-out 419-foot grand slam over the right-center wall in his first at-bat of the season with the bases juiced.
Jarvis, starting in left field for the Boilers, said his mentality is to always stay aggressive at the plate. He said in situations like the two-out-two-on he faced in the seventh, he's still looking for the same pitch, but maybe even more aggressively.
"I'm just looking for a pitch I can hit hard," Jarvis said. "Nothing too perfect − just one I can handle and drive up the middle of the field."
The team’s second five-run inning provided some needed insurance as the team let up four runs to NIU just before changing sides. Using pitcher three of eight, Purdue's Logan Danzeisen served up a pair of walks and hits, each resulting in a run, before being replaced by Carter Doorn.
The Boilermaker offense put up a scoreless, three-up three-down inning before turning things over to their closer for the top of the ninth. Avery Cook opened the final inning on the mound, striking out two batters before handing over the ball and two base runners to Cal Lambert.
Lambert inherited the two Huskies on second third but loaded the bases with a walk upon entry to the game. Jackson Dannelley saw him out moments later and finally earned the save after a groundout.
Of the remaining 40 games this season, Purdue will play 31 of them in Indiana. Its next series will be on the road in Evansville, Indiana, starting Friday.
"We don't let the cold affect us too much," Jarvis said. "We're just looking to play our game: team baseball. Making productive outs, focus on growing everyday habits that'll translate over to the game and hopefully win three coming back from Evansville Sunday night."